Mike Evans Injury Update: Will The Wide Receiver Play Against Ravens on Thursday?

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans, who was limited in practice on Tuesday, is a vital asset for the Buccaneers. Will he play against the Ravens on Thursday?

Tampa Bay is still dealing with injuries. This season, they have multiple players who are injured and are benched which is surely a major reason behind the team’s recent below-par performances.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay’s wide receiver, is also on the injured list. Evans was seen limping toward the end of Sunday’s 21-3 loss to Carolina, and the cause appears to be an ankle injury.

Mike saw extensive action in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. He was on the field for 59 of the team’s 67 snaps, so the injury had no effect on his playing time.

Mike Evans Takes Blame for Loss Against Carolina Panthers. #Bucs https://t.co/l7euI8RvVM — BucsGameday (@BucsGameday) October 25, 2022

Mike Evans Injury Report

Mike Evans was marked as limited before the Ravens clash. The Buccaneers held a walk-through on Tuesday in preparation for the Ravens, and practice designations are based on the level of participation in a typical practice routine.

He was listed as DNP on Monday’s practice report. Of course, this was an estimate because the team had clearly not practiced. His increased participation in practice on Tuesday bodes well for his availability for the team’s game on Thursday. There have been no reports that his status is in doubt, and his limited participation on Tuesday due to the short week pretty much confirms that.

Mike Evans Gets In Limited Practice Session https://t.co/uMLv421Ng0 — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 25, 2022

If Evans does not play against the Ravens on Thursday, Tom Brady’s receiving options will become more limited. Chris Godwin will most likely bear the brunt of the receiving load, with Breshad Perriman picking up more targets as well.

This season, Evans is by far Tampa Bay’s top receiver. His 484 yards are followed by Godwin’s 293 yards — a nearly 200-yard gap. The Buccaneers have already struggled in recent weeks falling to the Steelers and Panthers in back-to-back games.

