XFL Field Size vs NFL: Are There Field Goals in XFL?

For an avid football fan, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the NFL, USFL, or the XFL being telecasted on the idiot box as all they want is high octane action. After an electric Super Bowl that concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs lifting the ultimate Lombardi trophy, a new league was introduced to bridge the gap between two NFL seasons. With some minute tweaks and changes in rules, the XFL is now trending across the American Sports fraternity.

The prime motive behind the introduction of XFL was to create a sophisticated football league in a fan-driven environment. Even though the league started its operations a couple of years ago, it failed to gain enough traction and went bankrupt, leaving no choice for Vince McMahon to shut down the venture.

However, last year Hollywood mogul Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived with a proposal to revive the league giving new directives to operate on a large scale. And certainly, fans are now loving it.

How different is the field size of XFL compared to the NFL?

When the XFL got introduced into the spring football market, fans believed the league might compete with bigger platforms like the NFL. However, the upper brass of Xtreme Football League clearly mentioned that it doesn’t have plans to challenge the existing players. In fact, the league is focused on giving a different viewing experience for football with changes in the gameplay.

Apparently, there is no change in the length and structure of the football field. Just like the NFL, XFL has a 100 yards-long and 53.3 yards-wide field, with two 10-yard end zones. All those four downs and the progression of the game are similar. Moreover, exactly like the NFL, XFL also allows field goals for which teams receive 3 points.

The major differentiator in this league is its rules and the style of calling plays. Instead of 40 seconds in the NFL clock, XFL approaches with 35 seconds enabling quicker mobility and more adrenaline rush.

What are the key rules that differentiate XFL from the NFL?

While the field arrangements remain the same, the changes lie in the rules driving the game. The double forward pass is one of those rules where teams can complete their attempt with a second pass in the XFL. Unlike the NFL, there is no coin toss to decide the overtime in this league. The possession of the ball decides the final result.

After scoring a touchdown, the NFL allows the quarterbacks to decide whether they want to go for a kick (one-point) or a two-point conversion. But in the XFL, three options are available, either one point from the two-yard line, two points from the five-yard line, or three points from the ten-yard line.

