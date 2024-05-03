“Nothing’s Been Officially Inked”: Jason Kelce Breaks Silence On His Million-Dollar Broadcasting Deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

Earlier this week, The Athletic broke the news reporting that Jason Kelce will soon be joining the ESPN broadcasting team. After Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, Jason is the latest big-name addition to this season’s broadcasting roster across networks. As of now, all we know from the report is that the Eagles star will be joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. However, we have more news about the deal from Jason himself thanks to The New Heights Podcast.

In the latest edition of the podcast, Travis asked Jason about the reports circulating in the media about his deal with ESPN. Jason acknowledged that there have been contacts with ESPN albeit he hasn’t put the pen to paper. Regardless, Kelce is grateful that he has an opportunity to work with an esteemed organization like ESPN.

“Nothing’s been officially inked yet or announced yet but obviously there’s been a lot of reports out there, about me going to ESPN and you know I think uh time will kind of take care of that. But it’s a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work.”

Apart from the stature that ESPN has in sports media, Jason is smitten by the company because that’s all he and his brother watched while growing up. From The Rich Eisen Show to Sports Center Live, the duo spent their childhood watching these shows as it was their only medium for sports coverage. Hence for Jason, an opportunity to broadcast at ESPN is a childhood dream come true moment.

“That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up. I mean we talk about it all the time. We had Rich Eisen last year on the show man… you know, we talk about all these guys that we grew up watching. And you know, we lived watching ESPN, [it] fueled our love for sports. I mean before phones this was the only way to get all the coverage and you know, we were glued to the TV each and every day. So the fact that I may potentially probably be working there is pretty darn cool man!”

Keeping aside the prestige and nostalgia, Kelce views his partnership with ESPN as an avenue for personal growth.

Jason Kelce Divulges Details On His Conversation With ESPN

As per reports, Kelce will be replacing Robert Griffin III on the ‘Monday Night Football’ panel. Thus the retired Eagles legend will be joining host Scott Van Pelt along with analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark. While Jason due to not having signed, the contract reveal the names of those he will be working with, he did divulge that he will be working with people he respects a lot. Jason views his role with ESPN as the right fit with room for growth and is thus excited about it.

“Throughout the whole process and meeting and talking to everybody over at ESPN um it became clear that it was really the right fit. At the end of the day you know, it was something that I’m really really looking forward to this next phase… I guess it’s a little bit clear now which I’m certainly excited about you know.I know to some degree who I’m working with and I think very very highly of all of them you know.

What he’s most excited however is the opportunity to learn. Since he will be working with people whom he thinks highly of, he gets to learn. Moreover, sports broadcasting and TV networks are a different world compared to Jason’s forte in podcasting and distribution through social media. Thus Jason with his deal with ESPN aims to build networks and expand his understanding of sports media.

“I‘m excited to learn. I think that’s the big thing you know. I know a lot about football but not a lot about this world, so that’s just another avenue to continue to expand your knowledge, create relationships because that’s what this business is all about.”

All in all, Jason’s stint at ESPN is a win-win for both parties. While Kelce gets all the above-mentioned benefits, ESPN in return adds more credibility to their broadcasting roster with a revered Super Bowl winner with a camera presence.