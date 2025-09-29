“This Game Must Be Rigged”: Skip Bayless on Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

It didn’t even take two whole quarters for the Dallas Cowboys’ fan base to begin panicking about their prime-time match-up with the Green Bay Packers. Micah Parsons’ newfound squad was able to immediately claim a 13-0 in the early moments of the contest, and that was more than enough for Skip Bayless to echo the gambler’s cry of “rigged.”

Even though Dallas would ironically find a way to enter the locker room with a three-point lead at the half, the opening burst from Green Bay clearly left the former Undisputed host rattled. So much so, in fact, that he felt the need to tweet that the Sunday night contest had been blatantly rigged in favor of the Packers.

Unfortunately, Bayless is no stranger to making inflammatory remarks such as this one. The only issue, however, is that he forgot to turn off the comment section on his post.

Suffice to say, the internet made sure to let him have it, especially after ‘his team’ managed to reclaim the lead. In this instance, one fan even went as far as to remind him that he recently posted a video titled “Micah Parsons will finally get REVENGE on the Cowboys,” which seems to contradict his frustrations.

Hang it up Skip you’re pissing me off with your awful Cowboy fandom — SlimJimmy (@sammymuttonchop) September 29, 2025

Others took the opportunity to voice their frustrations with the recent coverage that Bayless has been providing. The majority of the content that has been provided via his self-titled podcast, which can be found on YouTube, has been based on the Parsons trade and the ongoing status of the Cowboys.

Factor in that he has also been live-tweeting each and every single one of their games so far this season, and it’s safe to say that some are tired of seeing his personal biases take precedence over traditional game-day coverage.

Cowboys so shit got this old man thinking it’s rigged — jonathan (@Monkeys504) September 29, 2025

More than 60 points were scored throughout the contest, leading to several lead changes. Bayless handled those about as well as you would expect.

He has flooded fans’ timelines with countless posts, the majority of which were in all capital letters. Of course, once Dallas was able to steal the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, he promptly changed his tune.

If anything, it’s a reminder to never let your emotions get the best of you, even when your team is trailing by multiple scores. At the end of the night, the Cowboys were able to produce one of their most impressive offensive performances in recent memory.

Instead of being able to relish in that, Bayless now has to contend with the fact that he complained about the majority of it. Remember, it’s not over until it’s over, so never assume that it is.

After an electric fourth quarter and overtime period, Dallas was ultimately met with a 40-40 tie, the second-highest-scoring tie in NFL history. But rather than a series of supportive posts proving his fandom, all Bayless was left with was a series of tweets that aged incredibly poorly.