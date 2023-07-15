“They Forced it Down Our Throats”: Aaron Rodgers’ Harsh Take on ‘Hard Knocks’ Gets Approval from Rich Eisen

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the court after game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback who recently joined the New York Jets, didn’t hold back his sentiments when asked about his team’s selection for the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks”. In an interview during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Rodgers expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the cameras capturing every moment of his first training camp with the Jets.

Rodgers’s comments resonated with NFL Insider Rich Eisen, who discussed the situation on his show. Eisen understood Rodgers’s perspective and the weight of expectations on both the quarterback and the team. It seems that Rodgers is more focused on his performance on the field rather than being in the spotlight off the field.

Aaron Rodgers Expresses Displeasure with “Hard Knocks” Feature on New York Jets

In a recent interview with KPIX, Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back his feelings about the Jets being featured on “Hard Knocks.” He acknowledged the appeal of having the spotlight on him and the team, considering their high-profile status and the weight of expectations.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it”, said Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers says he gets why the #Jets are being forced to do Hard Knocks, and they’ll deal with it. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much.

NFL Insider Rich Eisen weighed in on Rodgers’s comments, understanding that the selection of the Jets for “Hard Knocks” was primarily driven by the presence of Rodgers himself. He said, “Long story short thought, he understands why the Jets are on Hard Knocks. It’s because of him. If it’s Zach Wilson, they’re like okay, let’s see what Sam Howell’s up to in Washington DC. The Bears would have absolutely been the Hard Knocks team if the Jets ran it back with Zach Wilson”.