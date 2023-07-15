“They Forced it Down Our Throats”: Aaron Rodgers’ Harsh Take on ‘Hard Knocks’ Gets Approval from Rich Eisen
Prasenjeet Singh
|Published July 15, 2023
Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback who recently joined the New York Jets, didn’t hold back his sentiments when asked about his team’s selection for the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks”. In an interview during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Rodgers expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the cameras capturing every moment of his first training camp with the Jets.
Advertisement
Rodgers’s comments resonated with NFL Insider Rich Eisen, who discussed the situation on his show. Eisen understood Rodgers’s perspective and the weight of expectations on both the quarterback and the team. It seems that Rodgers is more focused on his performance on the field rather than being in the spotlight off the field.
Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers Expresses Displeasure with “Hard Knocks” Feature on New York Jets
In a recent interview with KPIX, Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back his feelings about the Jets being featured on “Hard Knocks.” He acknowledged the appeal of having the spotlight on him and the team, considering their high-profile status and the weight of expectations.
Advertisement
“Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it”, said Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers says he gets why the #Jets are being forced to do Hard Knocks, and they’ll deal with it. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much.
NFL Insider Rich Eisen weighed in on Rodgers’s comments, understanding that the selection of the Jets for “Hard Knocks” was primarily driven by the presence of Rodgers himself. He said, “Long story short thought, he understands why the Jets are on Hard Knocks. It’s because of him. If it’s Zach Wilson, they’re like okay, let’s see what Sam Howell’s up to in Washington DC. The Bears would have absolutely been the Hard Knocks team if the Jets ran it back with Zach Wilson”.
Boomer Esiason Reckons Aaron Rodgers Will Play Multiple Seasons with the New York Jets
According to former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason, Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets will extend beyond just one season. He shared his insights on a recent radio show, as per audacy, indicating that Rodgers initially might have agreed to a three-year commitment.
“I think they went out there for the initial meetings and told him, ‘This is how we have to do things,’ and I think he understood that. I think he gave them a three-year commitment. I think they have to do that because of cap reasons and things of that nature,” said Esiason.
Esiason’s assessment highlighted the range of possibilities for the Jets and the implications for Rodgers’ future with the team. Esiason went further ahead to describe the best and worst-case scenarios for the Jets with respect to Rodgers. He shared,
“Let’s say, the best-case scenario, he gets them to the playoffs, they lose in the playoffs, but he had a good year. He’s definitely coming back. Worst-case scenario, let’s say he plays three games, blows out a shoulder, and is done for the year. Who knows what the future then holds? There are all different variables. He’s not gonna only be here for one year. That’s my point.”
As the Jets embark on their “Hard Knocks” journey, all eyes will be on Rodgers and the team as they navigate the demands of both, the show and their on-field performance.
Share this article