“This Is How I Imagine Peyton Manning Dresses”: Fans Are Loving the NFL Legend’s Outfit in Latest Super Bowl Spot With Post Malone and Shane Gillis

There aren’t very many football players who have had as much post-career success as Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Apart from Shaquille O’Neal, he’s probably the athlete that’s become the most synonymous with endorsement deals. He’s done countless hilarious commercials with Nationwide (“I’m kind of the jingle guy“) and many other massive companies. One of those is Bud Light, and the beer company teamed with Manning for another excellent ad recently.

With Super Bowl 59 less than 10 days away, it’s time for companies like Bud Light to kick their Super Bowl ad campaigns into high gear. They did just that with this one-minute commercial, which sees comedian Shane Gillis and rapper Post Malone teaming with Manning to throw a totally rad cul-de-sac party.

Big Men on Cul-de-Sac know how to get the party started… and that’s exactly what they’re doing in our new Super Bowl LIX commercial pic.twitter.com/ikXx4o7Fod — Bud Light (@budlight) January 31, 2025

Manning also starred in his own little Bud Light teaser commercial. The 30-second spot sees Manning dressed in classic suburban dad attire, Bud Light in hand, talking to his neighbor’s security camera about how he’s going to take care of their garbage cans. Of course, he couldn’t leave without complimenting the gentleman’s lawn as well.

Neighbor Peyton Manning out here QBing garbage day, getting the cul-de-sac ready for the #SBLIX party pic.twitter.com/roNmF9k5im — Bud Light (@budlight) January 28, 2025

The ads were well-received across the internet. Many said that this campaign is a sign that “Bud Light is back”. A lot of the focus, however, was on Manning and his attire. The high-waisted jean shorts, the hilarious shades with the eyewear retainer strap, and the fanny pack. There was simply no way fans were going to let it all slide.

“This is how I imagine Peyton Manning dresses when he’s not working,” one user wrote.

The commercial was really the best of three worlds, with a musician, a comedian, and an athlete all coming together to celebrate Bud Light. Post Malone, the youngest of the trio in the commercial, spoke about how exciting it was to “grace the screen” with stars like Manning and Gillis.

“These are really, really, really epic dudes and I’m honored to be able to grace the screen with them. It’s amazing being in a Super Bowl ad with Bud Light for the fourth time, which is crazy. [That’s] way more than Shane will ever do… I’m very passionate about the product and the whole organization.”

This isn’t technically a Super Bowl commercial, though it is surely the lead-in to something Bud Light is planning for the Big Game. The beer company is one of the most common purveyors of Super Bowl commercials, and they don’t do it for cheap: this year a 30-second spot during Super Bowl 59 will cost a whopping $8 million, which is a record for the occasion.