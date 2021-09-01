‘Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Don’t Like To Be Apart For Too Long’: Packers QB Isn’t Worried About Long Distance Relationship With Big Little Lies Star Ahead Of 2021-22 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are in for some tough times as the start of the NFL season means they’ll be in a long distance relationship for some time.

However, the two aren’t worried about it, and they know they can pull it off. Rodgers and Woodley confirmed their relationship status this year when they revealed they were engaged back in February.

The couple is very happy together, and Woodley has been incredibly supportive of her soon-to-be-husband through the tumultuous offseason he had this year. Despite not being a football fan, she’s also taken up an interest in watching Packers games.

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’ #NewsBreak 🥰 https://t.co/SqVCkOft9z — 💕Kathy💕🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🧀💚💛💚💛💚 (@KathyLovetro) August 18, 2021

Also Read: “Troy Polamalu just bounced his little a** to the C-Gap”: When Pat McAfee’s hopes of throwing a touchdown were crushed by the Hall of Famer

Shailene Woodley Will Be There To Support Aaron Rodgers Through The 2021-22 NFL Season

Woodley and Rodgers are on two very different career paths which definitely does make it harder for the two to be constantly around each other.

For example, right now Woodley is working on the movie, ‘Robots’, in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Rodgers has to get back to his team as the NFL season is about to kick off very soon.

Rodgers recently went to drop his fiance off in New Mexico, but the couple apparently plans to be together again very soon. A source close to Woodley revealed, “Aaron went and dropped her off [in New Mexico] and then he returned to Green Bay to prepare for the season. When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season. They don’t like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again.”

Of course, this makes sense when you consider the kind of relationship the two have had. Earlier, when Rodgers revealed his engagement to Woodley, he called her the best thing to happen to him in 2020:

“I’M RECENTLY ENGAGED, SO BEEN ENJOYING THAT PART OF MY LIFE. OBVIOUSLY THAT’S THE BEST THING THAT’S HAPPENED TO ME IN THE LAST YEAR.”

The two definitely make a great couple and Woodley’s willingness to learn football for Rodgers shows the appreciation they have for each other. She once said, “But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailene & Theo News (@sheonews)

Also Read: “Peyton Manning’s ‘omaha’ call was fake”: when DeMarcus Ware uncovered HOF QBs secret and outsmarted him