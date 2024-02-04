7 Best Places in Kansas City for a Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party for Chiefs Fans

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have been a dominant force in the league, making four Super Bowl appearances in the last five seasons. Despite two Super Bowl rings, Mahomes is hungry for more, aiming to bring the trophy back home.

This season, Super Bowl tickets are breaking records as the most expensive in league history. If you’re staying in Kansas City, fret not; there are fantastic Super Bowl watch parties happening in and around the city. Here are the top seven options for the Chiefs Nation to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII.

KC Power & Light

The KC Power & Light District is a must-visit for an unforgettable Super Bowl LVIII experience. The Red Kingdom Block Party promises live music, photo opportunities, exciting giveaways, and the epic Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup on a colossal screen. Open to the ones who are 18 and older, the doors will open at 11 in the morning and the party will kick off at 2 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill

Established in 1983, Coach’s Bar & Grill is a local favorite that never disappoints. Chicken enthusiasts will be delighted with four wing varieties, two types of chicken fingers, fried chicken livers or gizzards, chicken pecan salad, a delectable chicken pot pie, and daily rotating specials. Moreover, with screens scattered throughout, it’s the perfect spot to savor the game surrounded by a lively crowd.

Tin Roof

Tin Roof in Westport is set to host a lively Super Bowl party for Chiefs fans, boasting ample big-screen TVs and lively music from DJs Highnoone and Nick Niemer. While reservations are filled, attendees can still grab a spot on a first-come, first-served basis, with standing room available.

Bar K

Bar K in Kansas City invites both two-legged and four-legged Chiefs fans to a special Super Bowl tailgate. The tailgate runs from noon to 3 p.m., leading up to the 5:30 p.m. game. There would be free admission for Bar K members and for non-members, the first dog is $10, and each additional dog is $5. Join this unique celebration where everyone, including your furry friends, can enjoy the Super Bowl festivities!

DoubleTap KC

DoubleTap KC, the arcade bar in Kansas City, is gearing up for an exciting Super Bowl event. Enjoy game-day specials, a pregame tailgate from 3 to 5 p.m., and DJ Mic adding to the hype when the game starts. Special table reservations are available for larger groups.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s in KCK invites Chiefs fans to a fantastic Super Bowl Sunday experience. For $60 admission, enjoy premium seating, access to a delicious appetizer bar, and the chance to win exciting prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m., providing an opportunity for fans to relish the game.

J. Rieger & Co.

At J. Rieger & Co., be part of the official Chiefs watch party for an electrifying Super Bowl experience. Doors open at 4 p.m., featuring the Rumble Drumline, KC Wolf, and Chiefs alumni excitement. For $50, enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, drinks from J. Rieger, and a chance to win signed footballs in the raffle. Walk-ins are welcome in the Tasting Room and Atrium with a special game day menu.

As Super Bowl tickets break records, Kansas City Chiefs fans have a lot to look forward to at the best watch parties in town. From live music to tasty eats and arcade fun, these venues ensure a memorable game day experience for fans of all types.