Maxx Crosby Narrates Exactly Why Cam Newton Was Such a Dawg on the Gridiron; “Played the Game With Zero Regards for His Body”

There is no harm in acknowledging that Cam Newton’s impact on NFL history is substantial even without a Super Bowl ring. Even Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby recognizes Newton’s impressive career path, starting from Florida, and advancing through Blinn College and Auburn, where he earned the Heisman Trophy. More so, several players like Crosby were inspired by Newton’s perseverance and brawniness on the field.

Recently, during an episode of his podcast, “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” the defensive end expressed his admiration for Cam Newton’s journey from a laptop incident in Florida, to winning the National championship with Auburn, then becoming the no. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft, winning an NFL MVP award, and making a Super Bowl appearance.

Maxx also stated that the point at which Cam Newton couldn’t recover to his previous level was when he injured his shoulder, as he used to put everything into his game on the field.

“He was such a dawg like he played the game with zero regard for his body, that’s why I was the biggest fan. He had to wear a security metal vest around his chest because of his rib. Like he would legitimately run through people, summersault over the end zone.” Maxx Crosby added.

Maxx Crosby mentioned that during Cam Newton’s best years, he was incredibly entertaining to watch and would even specifically tune in to see him jump over the goal line. He found it very entertaining as he aimed to one day play in the NFL. Although Maxx does believe Newton’s resume for the Hall of Fame was cut short after he was so “banged up” by tackles.

Cam Newton Recognized Maxx Crosby’s Talent and Potential Hall of Fame Trajectory

Cam Newton and Maxx Crosby indeed share a strong bond of love and respect. The former Panthers quarterback is even aware that Maxx has emerged as one of the top defensive ends in the NFL. In an interview for “The Inside Scoop,” The former Carolina Panthers QB mentioned that Maxx Crosby reminds him a lot of J.J. Watt. He thinks that Maxx’s dedication to his game can propel him to success in the league.

“I love his effort and skill can get you so far but effort can get you further. What I see when I watch him is just high-energy. He wills himself to a lot of success on the football field by himself.” Cam said a month ago.

Cam Newton’s comparison of Maxx Crosby to JJ Watt holds ground, given Crosby’s nomination as a finalist for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award. His outstanding performance in the 2023-24 NFL season, along with standout players Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett, was the best of his career.

In 17 games, Maxx had 55 solo tackles, 35 assists, 14.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Moreover, it is wonderful to witness the camaraderie between two players in the league who are undeniably considered two of the elites in the league.