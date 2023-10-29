“This Whole Situation Is Weird”: Fans Find Brock Purdy’s Concussion Protocol News Fishy

Brock Purdy was thought to have sustained a concussion in the matchup against the Vikings. A now-viral clip also displayed the moment he took a severe blow to the head, causing concern among fans. However, as per recent reports, the 23-year-old QB has cleared concussion protocol before his game on Sunday. And the fans are now suspicious.

The 49ers, in their latest update on the playing roster, announced that Purdy had cleared the concussion protocol, but fans had all sorts of jokes to crack as they found it hard to believe.

The Faithful Reacts to Brock Purdy Clearing Concussion Protocol

The Red and Gold QB has successfully cleared the concussion protocol before their bout against the Bengals. HC Kyle Shanahan had full confidence in Purdy to make the cut, and it appears to have come to fruition, as per NFL. However, the fans aren’t buying it. Replying to this update, senior NFL Analyst Hustle replied, “This whole situation is weird”

Even the athletics NFL insider Dianna Russini found it suspicious, as she tweeted how it seems ‘weird’ that Purdy cleared the concussion protocol in a less than the ‘general timeline.’

The Niners’ QB sustained this helmet-to-helmet hit by linebacker Jordan Hicks during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he wasn’t carted off the field and finished the games without any hiccups. Then Purdy experienced concussion symptoms during the flight back to San Francisco, prompting his entry into the concussion protocol.

Fortunately, Purdy progressed through the protocol, ultimately receiving clearance from the team physician and an independent neurological consultant, confirming his eligibility to play. But it was surprising to see how fans speculated it the right moment the QB got concussed.

How Did Purdy Suffer the Concussion?

The San Francisco 49ers delivered concerning news about their star QB after he entered the concussion protocol following their Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. And it seemed like fans and observers alike had already speculated about the exact moment this might have happened. In a tweet by Ari Meirov, the precise moment of Purdy‘s speculated concussion was shown.

The news had generated mixed reactions among the Faithful. While some had expressed frustration and concern over the possibility of Brock Purdy taking the field, others saw this as an opportunity. It was meant to evaluate how another quarterback might perform in the 49ers’ system, particularly with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. But all fans understood how his return held utmost importance for the team as Purdy has been a key strength in the six consecutive wins of the season.

He boasts a 75.7 QBR (ranking third in the NFL) with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. With his now successful return from the concussion protocol, the Niners aim to secure a playoff berth as soon as possible.