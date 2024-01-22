For Just $200, Influencer Mom Plans to Make Simone Biles’ Inspired NFL Puffer Jacket For Everyone

An Instagram influencer and proud mother, Rebeca Ciavarino, embraced the trend inspired by Kyle Juszczyk‘s wife Kristin Juszczyk’s popular NFL jersey puffer jackets. In a reel, she expressed a little disappointment with unused NFL jerseys at home. The trending designs sparked her creativity, leading to the creation of stylish puffer jackets.

Kristin Juszczyk’s NFL fashion designs gained widespread praise as Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes flaunted her handmade Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes coats.

Fans expressed excitement, particularly the female fanbase, seeking similar designs. The mix of puffer jackets and jerseys adds a stylish touch to game days in the chilly weather.

Notably, Rebeca also clarified that the inspiration came from Simone Biles’ jacket, not Taylor Swift‘s. Rebeca Ciavarino revealed more details about selling her customized designs, mentioning a $200 price for transforming a jersey into a puffer vest with a zipper. Here is a link to the details about the jackets.

She advised sourcing jerseys from platforms like Poshmark or Mercari for around $60, emphasizing the importance of using “real,” licensed NFL jerseys.

NFL Fans React To Rebeca’s Puffer Jacket Designs for just $200

Fans appreciated Rebeca’s transformation of an NFL jersey into a stylish puffer jacket. One Instagram user acknowledged the lack of attractive women’s gear from the NFL and commended Rebeca for utilizing her late uncle’s jersey creatively.

They praised her work despite a dislike for the Cowboys. Another fan expressed admiration for the creative effort, following with the disappointment of the team’s playoff exit.

Rebeca clarified the doubts of one of the Instagram users who was the inspiration behind her attempt to design the jacket. It was Simone Biles’s puffer jacket, not Taylor Swift’s. Fans praised her talent, with one expressing amazement and admiration.

Additionally, the emergence of style-conscious female fans blending fashion with game-day excitement is noteworthy. The trend, currently focused on puffer jackets, could pave the way for more innovative jersey styles in the future. Given the attention on WAGs’ game day outfits, there’s potential for NFL Shops to explore collaborations with such designers for trendy fan apparel.