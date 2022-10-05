“Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Confirmed?”: Amidst Rift Rumors, Power Couple Hires Divorce Attorneys

Reportedly, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who have been living separately for a while, have hired divorce attorneys.

Tom Brady is going through an extremely rough patch in his personal life. The Tampa Bay QB had green lit the rumors of a possible rift between him and Gisele when he came back to the training camp all frustrated.

During a press meet, Brady had claimed that he he had to take care of a lot of personal sh*t that has been going on in his life which sparked the rumors of things between Tom and Gisele going awry.

Reportedly, the main reason behind the couple’s marital problems was Brady’s un-retirement. The 7-time Super Bowl champion decided to retire from the NFL earlier this year. However, within weeks, he took a u-turn on his retirement call which apparently angered Gisele.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly hired divorce attorneys

However, a recent report emerged suggesting that football isn’t actually the reason behind the misunderstandings between the power couple. Citing a source close to the couple, Page Six revealed that Tom’s love for football and his un-retirement has nothing to do with the couple’s marital problems. In fact, the source termed the Gisele-bashing media narrative utterly s*xist.

What added more spice to the rift rumors was Gisele’s absence from the Buccaneers’ first home game against the Packers. While all of the couple’s kids were cheering for Tom from the stands, Gisele was nowhere to be seen.

Most recently, it was reported by several news platforms that both Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys and are exploring their options.

Moreover, as per USA Today, when Brady and Gisele’s agents were reached out for a comment on such reports, there was no response. As per CNN, Tom and Gisele have been living separately for a while now.

It isn’t exactly rocket science to understand why both the stars have hired divorce attorneys. While fans were hoping that things will eventually get better between the two, it seems like they have surely reached a dead end in their relationship.

Tom and Gisele had tied the knot back in 2009 and have two wonderful kids.

