3x Super Bowl Champ Believes Brock Purdy is Only “Going To Get Stronger”

With 31 touchdowns from 16 games, Brock Purdy proved his real worth as he led the 49ers to their eighth Super Bowl appearance last season. The 2024-25 season also appears promising, as Brock outlined his increased workload, which “will help him hit the ground running” after a successful OTA and minicamp. Expressing similar faith, three-time Super Bowl winner Michael Lombardi revealed he has “no doubt” the #13 quarterback will have his best year.

The 64-year-old detailed his views during the ‘Lombardi Line’, hosted by Stormy Buonanton. According to Lombardi, what the former Iowa State University QB has achieved in the NFL is “rarefied” there. However, the Arizona native “doesn’t get held in that esteem” for strange reasons. Lombardi was referring to Purdy being the first QB after Russell Wilson who played in the Super Bowl as a rookie after not getting drafted in the first round.

“What he has accomplished is rarefied there. He doesn’t get held in that esteem for some reason I don’t understand. Russell Wilson did, Kurt Warner did, but poor Brock Purdy can’t. This guy is really good. He’s going to keep getting good, his body is going to get bigger, he’s going to get stronger, and they are going to keep allowing him to be great,” he said about young Purdy.

Lombardi, who worked as a scout for the 49ers from 1984 to 87, also provided the reference of Patrick Mahomes who bagged his maiden Super Bowl in year three of his rookie spell. Discussing further, Lombardi detailed the case scenario when Purdy makes an interception, hinting that the 49ers QB is always on the radar.

Interestingly, he concluded by denoting that the 2022 NFL Draft’s final pick will have a good season, continuing from where he stopped last year. The former Cyclones star had a passer rating of 113.0 with 4,280 yards in the 2023-24 season and will look to set the bar higher, to win his first Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Purdy’s hard work and leadership impressed several veterans. Former WR, Ed McCaffrey, the dad of 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey, shared his thoughts on the team’s future with the 24-year-old star and outlined why Purdy is here to stay.

Ed McCaffrey Believes Brock Purdy is a Long-Term Prospect

The former WR who played with the 49ers in 1994 recently sat down for an interview with Robert Griffin III, who asked McCaffrey if Purdy was a franchise QB for the 49ers. Responding positively, Ed detailed what makes him think the 49ers have secured a long-term talent.

“He’s going to be playing for the 49ers for a long, long time. And some players are better NFL players than college players because they have that skill set that lends itself to the NFL game. I think Brock has that. I think he has intelligence. He’s more mobile than what you would think,” Ed McCaffrey denoted, as he backed Purdy. Ed McCaffrey on whether Brock Purdy is a franchise QB, “Oh absolutely. Yea he’s gonna be playing for the 49ers for a long long time… Some players are better NFL players than college players because they have that skill set that lends itself to the NFL Game.”#49ers pic.twitter.com/y1cqAe1XEL — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 14, 2024

Interestingly, Purdy already has the support of head coach Shanahan to call the plays in the new season. After massive support from veterans and the team, the humble quarterback will look to repay the faith, by leading the 49ers to their sixth Super Bowl win in 2025.