A Year After Breakup With Gia Duddy, Titans QB Will Levis Gives a New Girlfriend Alert

Remember last year when Titans quarterback Will Levis and his then-girlfriend Gia Duddy became the talk of the town? The couple went viral with their adorable chemistry right from draft night. However, they eventually split. Fast forward to now, and Levis is turning heads once again with a new romantic announcement.

The 25-year-old quarterback, who is expected to have a breakout season following an impressive rookie year, recently revealed that he’s dating none other than ‘Bachelor’ alum Victoria Fuller.

The announcement came through the couple’s Instagram accounts, where he made it clear that this is the start of a new chapter for him. Victoria announced the relationship with a heartfelt “Life update ❤️,” while Levis kept it simple with a white heart emoji and a photo of the two.

TRENDING: #Titans 2nd year quarterback Will Levis is dating ‘Bachelor’ alum Victoria Fuller, he announced on IG. Levis, 25, it is expected to have a breakout season, building off of an impressive rookie year. pic.twitter.com/tKkBUhEAmx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 29, 2024

With this new romantic revelation, Levis seems ready to take on the world. He has finally ‘navigated his life’, which he confessed after his breakup with Duddy in 2023.

Gia Duddy and Levis were the “it” couple last year, capturing the public’s attention with their charming dynamic. While specifics about their breakup are scarce, the 22-year influencer’s exit from Levis’s life left him hopeful of finding the ‘right person’.

Will Levis’s girlfriend Victoria Fuller is a star in her own right

Victoria Fuller is a familiar face for reality TV fans. She first captured public attention during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Her journey has given her a taste of fame, but she’s more than just a reality TV star. On Instagram alone, Fuller boasts over 700k followers.

Before Levis, Fuller was linked to Greg Grippo, another alum from Bachelor Nation. However, their romance was short-lived, and they called it quits earlier this year.

In April, Victoria opened up about her breakup with Greg, sharing her thoughts in a candid TikTok video. She expressed how she believed she was on the path to marriage with Greg, only to find herself back at square one. But instead of dwelling on the past, Victoria chose to embrace new beginnings. She reassured fans that although heartbreak is painful, life continues, and new adventures await.

Shortly after her split from Greg, Victoria hinted at a budding romance with a mystery man during a TikTok video, where she gushed about going on a date in Nashville. While she didn’t initially reveal the man’s identity, fans speculated that this could be Will Levis, given the Titans’ base in Nashville.

Victoria praised her new beau as “a gentleman” and described him as “truly one of the best men” she has ever met. Now that it’s official, her admiration for Levis seems evident.

With her past behind her, Victoria Fuller is certainly enjoying her time with her new man. As the NFL quarterback gears up for a potential breakout season, Victoria stands by his side, making their union a new beginning for both.