Chad Johnson Reacts as Randy Moss Claims Tyreek Hill Is “Nowhere All-Time” Among NFL Receivers

The 2024 NFL season has been Tyreek Hill’s most forgettable campaign to date. After four straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards, including two seasons with 1,710 and 1,799 yards, his stats saw a statistical dip. He finished with just 959 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions. It was a rocky season for both the wideout and his Miami Dolphins.

And while Hill remains one of the NFL’s most explosive players, not everyone is ready to crown him among the all-time elite. Especially Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who made headlines this week for his brutally honest assessment of Tyreek’s place in NFL history.

“He’s nowhere all-time,” Moss told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Where is he at in today’s game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five.”

Moss, who ranks second in career receiving touchdowns (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292), had no doubts about where he himself belongs.

“Is that a real question?” he said when asked to rank himself. “If we’re talking political, we’ll say Jerry Rice. If we’re talking real football, where I knock your as* out, it’s me.”

That said, this take didn’t go unopposed. Chad Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, stepped in to defend Hill, acknowledging that the conversation should be approached with a different perspective.

“Oh man, listen,” Johnson began on the latest edition of Nightcap. “When we talk about all-time, there’s no reason to bring up the question about somebody being all-time when they’re still playing the actual game… He’s got a lot more time to go.”

Johnson admitted Hill had a down year “because of the inconsistent quarterback play last season,” but emphasized the speedster’s career arc remains special. “He has 11,000 [receiving yards] right now, but he’s nowhere near done. Most players’ bodies start to break down, they lose speed, but none of that has happened to Tyreek.”

He added: “Even if he does lose a step or two, it’s still a step or two faster than everybody else.”

Unc & Ocho react to Randy Moss saying Tyreek Hill is nowhere All -Time Do y’all agree with Randy Moss @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/T56WRyllRx — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) July 17, 2025

Johnson’s co-host, Shannon Sharpe, also weighed in on the debate, saying he understood Randy Moss’s perspective but saw the discussion as premature. “From time to time, we do this,” the Hall of Famer said. “We did this with Tom [Brady] and Peyton [Manning]… Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt.”

Sharpe, like Ocho, didn’t outright disagree with Moss’s take. But he argued that what makes a strong case for Tyreek Hill are his two 1,700-yard seasons, something no other receiver in history has matched. “He looked like he was going to get 2,000 [that season] before the hamstring and ankle injuries,” added Sharpe.

In the end, Hill sits at 11,098 receiving yards (42nd all-time), 82 touchdowns (30th), while only being 30 years old. His place in history isn’t written yet, but the debate is clearly already underway.