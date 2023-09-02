“Cowboys Will Never Win Sh*t”: Jerry Jones Gets Torched For His Trey Lance Signing By 3x Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth

Jerry Jones is under fire for his unheralded decision on Trey Lance days after the trade. He is facing intense scrutiny for his sudden signing of Lance, a move that has left many surprised including the likes of Dak Prescott. Moreover, Mark Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion and current FOX analyst, also didn’t like Jones unilateral decision to get Lance.

In a recent episode of his podcast ‘Stinkin Truth’, Schlereth took a dig at Jones for bringing in Lance without involving head coach Mike McCarthy or informing his starting QB Dak Prescott. The approach of Jones clearly didn’t sit well with the 57-year-old Schlereth.

Mark Schlereth’s Scathing Critique of Jerry Jones

Schlereth didn’t hold back his opinions, calling out Jones on his ‘Stinkin Truth‘ podcast for his impulsive move and lack of communication. His bold statements about Jerry Jones reflect the frustration of many NFL fans who believe that the owner’s hands-on approach to decision-making might be holding the Cowboys back. Reflecting on the same, Mark said,

“This is why the Cowboys will never win sh*t, because Jerry Jones can’t help himself. You think about Jerry Jones, you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Stephen Jones, your head coach Mike McCarthy, your quarterback.“

Talking about the the Dallas Cowboys, Schlereth hinted that the team may get some success in the regular season due to the potential talent on its roster. Schlereth stated, “Oh, they may win a bunch of regular season games because they’re talented. They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll sh*t in their helmets like they do every year.”

Looks like the antics of Jerry Jones really got under the skin of Mark Schlereth. He truly believes that the way Jones runs his team is holding the Cowboys back, and keeps them from enjoying post-season success. He cited Lance’s signing as a prime example of what’s wrong with the approach of Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones.

Surprise Trade Shakes Up the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys sent everyone in shock in the NFL community when they acquired Trey Lance in a surprising trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Many fans are opining that the Lance move has probably left Cowboys’ QB1 Dak Prescott a bit perplexed. Apparently, Jerry Jones didn’t communicate the decision with head coach Mike McCarthy, let alone Prescott.

Talking about the trade with the media about welcoming Trey Lance to the team, Dak Prescott had recently stated, “I can’t say that I necessarily expected (a heads up). I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done.”

No matter who says what, but one thing is clear. The decision by Jerry Jones to acquire Lance without consulting anyone has ignited doubts about the future of the QB position in the Cowboys’ locker room. With the regular season looming over, the Dallas Cowboys would have to try and remain committed to their goal as a team. Hopefully, the addition of Trey Lance will contribute to their success.