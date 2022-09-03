Tom Brady’s $1 million stolen jersey fiasco couldn’t be salvaged by travelling Mexican journalist

The FBI and the Mexican authorities had to battle hard to find Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey that had disappeared from the locker room. It was eventually found in a Mexican journalist’s possession.

Tampa Bay superstar Tom Brady is a once in a generation type of talent. The man has 7 Super Bowl titles, more than any single franchise in the history of the sport.

However, when someone stays active in the league for more than two decades, he is bound to go through a wide variety of unexpected and strange incidents.

One such incident transpired just after the Patriots ended up winning the Super Bowl 51. In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in history, the Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after they were 3-28 down entering into the final quarter.

When Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was found in possession of a Mexican journalist

After playing a huge role in the Super Bowl victory, Brady returned to his locker room but what he saw there left him shell shocked.

Tom’s Super Bowl winning jersey was stolen. When Robert Kraft came to meet Brady after the contest, Brady informed him that his jersey was gone. “Somebody stole my game jersey,” Brady said.

Finally, the jersey was found with a Mexican journalist named Martin Mauricio Ortega. The FBI had to get involved, the Mexican authorities had to battle hard to solve one of the strangest crimes in the history of sports.

Back in 2017, a reporter named Francisco Alanis went to a Patriots vs Raiders game wanting to gift Brady a Mexico national team jersey. He thought that through his gesture, he would be able to apologize to Brady on behalf of all the Mexicans for the $1 million stolen jersey debacle.

Talking to SB Nation, Alanis had said “we just wanted to say ‘sorry’ to Brady after his jersey was stolen, and the intention was to give, on behalf of the Mexican fans, the jersey of the national team.”

However, Brady either didn’t get an opportunity to acknowledge Alanis’ request or straightaway ignored him. Finally, Alanis gifted the jersey to Marshawn Lynch.

