Tom Brady Admirer Veronika Rajek Turns Into a Mermaid in Latest Racy Swimsuit Shoot

Tom Brady may not have been making a lot of headlines recently, but his superfan Veronika Rajek is all anyone can talk about. The 27-year-old model, and Instagram influencer, has been very active on social media, wowing fans with a stunning new look every day. Her recent photo dump has left fans in awe, as they struggle to come to terms with her jaw-dropping beauty.

Veronika Rajek shot to fame after the rumor mills started connecting her to Tom Brady. Brady, who went through a divorce last year, was widely rumored to be considering dating Rajek. However, that has not happened as of yet, given Rajek will have to divorce her husband to even entertain dating Brady. Not that she would think twice about it, since she has already professed her love for the 7x Super Bowl winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Brady superfan Veronika Rajek gives off mermaid vibes in her latest post

Rajek has been very active on Instagram, frequently dropping some astounding pictures for her fans. Her latest post for her 4 million-odd followers shows her sporting a pink and aqua bikini, with the caption “mermaid vibes 🌊”. Adding to all the chaos her beauty is already wrecking on the minds of her fans, is a tiny wardrobe malfunction, which she cheekily covers up with a sparkling heart.

Rajek has been by far the most popular of all prospective girlfriends fans have been trying to set TB12 up with. That list includes personalities such as Paige Spiranac, who have all faltered in from of Rajek’s beauty. Even with Tom Brady reportedly dating someone else, it seems Rajek will be basking in her title of being his rumored girlfriend, one that fans have adoringly bequeathed her with.

Tom Brady sparks dating rumors months after divorce

Tom Brady has been busy in retirement. Ever since he decided he no longer wants to play football, he has been spending a lot of time with his children. Especially his daughter Vivian, with who he seems to be sharing the most time. Brady often shares clips of the duo engaging in fun activities, showcasing their strong father-daughter bond.

Apart from the family side, Brady has a lot more time to concentrate on his ventures. For starters, he will have to start prepping for his role as Fox Sports’ top analyst, since he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with them. Then there is his production company and his clothing brand. In short, Brady seems to be too busy to even entertain thoughts of dating. Is the GOAT planning on staying single forever?