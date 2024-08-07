Tom Brady Aims to Be ‘Cordial’ and ‘Respectful’ with Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend Joaquim Valente: Reports

Tom Brady is apparently choosing to take the high road with his ex-wife and her new partner. Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, who finalized her divorce from Brady in October 2022 has been getting closer to her boyfriend Joaquim Valente since they started their relationship in February 2024. And Brady has decided to honor and respect that.

A source from Entertainment Tonight shared that their bond seems to be growing stronger with friends having faith in its longevity.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady, who has two children with Gisele is reportedly supportive of maintaining a friendly relationship with both Gisele and Joaquim post-divorce. The source said:

“Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim.”

This positive dynamic between the ex-Victoria’s Secret model and the NFL Hall of Famer will create a positive environment for their children.

Both Bündchen and Brady seem to be thriving post-breakup, with the supermodel reviving her career and the NFL GOAT moving on to do different things after retirement. According to reports, there could even be a wedding in the supermodel’s imminent future.

Bündchen and Valente’s intimate wedding plans

According to reports from ET in February, Gisele’s trust in Joaquim stems from her initial relationship with him as a jiu-jitsu instructor’s student. So, as their romance blossomed, Joaquim has been a pillar of support during Gisele’s highly-publicized divorce from a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Moreover, when Gisele and Joaquim became the target of ruthless jokes on Brady’s Netflix roast in May, she consistently received support from her boyfriend to rise past the scrutiny. Their bond seems to have grown so strong that they are even considering a wedding soon!

According to a report from Marca, it seems that Gisele is getting ready to tie the knot with Valente at her Costa Rica home. “Gisele wants to do it far away from prying eyes,” a source close to the pair opened up to the publication.

The small gathering will include Bündchen and Brady’s kids, Benjamin and Vivian along with her former stepson, Jack, and other close relatives and friends. Her sisters, Joaquim’s brothers, and singer Shakira are also expected to be present.

The celebration is rumored to have a mix of Portuguese and English themes as a nod to Gisele and Joaquim’s Brazilian roots.