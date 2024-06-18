Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes React as Celtics End 16-Year Title Drought

The city of Boston is roaring with joy as the Celtics have finally brought home a Larry O’Brien trophy after 16 long years. Their last championship victory was in 2008 against Kobe’s Lakers. True to form, the echoes of this long-awaited victory have resonated in the NFL as well, leaving Tom Brady happier than ever, though the same cannot be said for Patrick Mahomes.

Time and again, Mahomes has voiced his support for his hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks, while Brady has stayed true to his New England roots by backing the Celtics. Earlier this month, the duo even lent their voices to hype videos for their respective teams.

That said, after Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Co. lifted the trophy, Brady took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the team. “Another one in Boston,” the former QB wrote, accompanied by a Shamrock emoji.

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

On the other hand, Mahomes had a completely different reaction. During game 5, fans witnessed a spectacle of shots from all the players. However, the most absurd shot in this game came from Payton Pritchard’s half-court buzzer-beater.

With almost no time on the clock, Pritchard had launched a shot from the half-line, giving the Celtics a 21-point lead at halftime. And this wasn’t just a one-off wonder. Pritchard has done the same thing in a previous game in the Finals series. Therefore, naturally, this sparked reactions from Dallas fans, including one from the Chiefs’ QB.

“Bro I hate this dude,” wrote Mahomes on X, which was clearly directed at Pritchard.

Bro i hate this dude — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 18, 2024

With the Celtics showcasing the utmost dominance in this series as well as this season, they’ve made the city of Boston proud. Moreover, with Brady’s reaction going viral on social media, it seems like the NFL legend approves of how the Celtics have made Boston proud.

The Boston-Tom Brady Love Story Continues

Throughout the majority of his football career, Brady was the golden son of Boston. With the kind of dominance he established for the Patriots, he brought pride to the city. In total, he helped the Patriots win 6 Lombardi trophies, ushering them into an era of dominance. Now, after the Celtics brought the NBA title home after 16 years, Boston’s golden son signaled his approval with a social media post.

In his eyes, a trophy for the Celtics is another trophy for Boston. Although he may have hung up his cleats in Tampa Bay, TB12 will forever have his name etched in New England.

Just last week, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, becoming the first athlete to have the waiting period waived. Considering what he has done for the franchise, it was more than expected.

That said, after Brady left for Tampa, his former team has yet to pick themselves up, currently in full rebuilding mode after bidding adieu to their head coach Bill Belichick after 24 long seasons.