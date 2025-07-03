mobile app bar

Who Is Hallie Aiono? All About Puka Nacua’s Girlfriend Who Is Seeking a Paternity Test

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua

Hallie Aiono [Left], Puka Nacua [Right]; Image Credit: Instagram – @hallieaiono and USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has made plenty of headlines for his breakout performances on the field. But this time, it’s his personal life that has grabbed the spotlight, and not for the best reasons.

Nacua, now entering his third NFL season, is facing legal trouble off the field. His longtime girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, has filed court papers in Los Angeles County seeking to establish that the NFL wide receiver is the father of her unborn child.

The timing of the legal action has stunned many fans, especially since just last month Aiono had posted loving messages and baby bump pictures on Instagram, with Nacua appearing in one of the pictures. The caption read, “You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid… I know your timing is divine.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hallie Aiono (@hallieaiono)

In her petition, Aiono, who is currently 19 weeks pregnant, is asking the court to legally recognize Nacua as the child’s father. She’s also seeking primary custody and financial support from Puka Nacua, 24, while allowing the 24-year-old Rams star visitation rights.

Naturally, fans have been eager to know more about Hallie Aiono, given the sudden spotlight on her. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua have reportedly been together since around 2021, when Nacua was still playing college football at BYU. Over the years, Aiono has been a constant presence in Nacua’s life, often seen supporting him throughout his NFL journey, with multiple photos of her wearing Rams merch and attending his games appearing online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hallie Aiono (@hallieaiono)

That said, Aiono isn’t just known for her relationship with Puka Nacua. The Phoenix, Arizona native is a content creator and social media personality with nearly 43 thousand followers on Instagram alone.

And, content creation wasn’t her first professional choice. The 26-year-old began her career as a paraprofessional at Lauren’s Institute for Education before transitioning into the dental field as a dental assistant. Then, in late 2022, she landed a role with NewNew, where she traveled across the country creating video content based on challenges and dares submitted by viewers.

Notably, Aiono also has ties to the entertainment industry through her family. She is the sister of musician and YouTube star Alex Aiono, having appeared in several of his viral videos over the years.

However, with court proceedings now in motion, everything about their relationship and their future appears uncertain. While the Rams star, for his part, has remained silent on the matter, if he disputes paternity, the court may order a DNA test after the child’s birth.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these