“For The 45th Billion Time Refs Bail Out Tom Brady”: NFL Fans Are Furious After Missed OPI Call On Chris Godwin Catch In NFL Week 1

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a narrow victory, one that many believe was gifted to him after a missed call by the referees.

The Buccaneers were down 28-26 after Greg Zuerlein drilled a 48 yard field goal with 1:24 left in the game. However, if anyone knows anything about the NFL, it’s that 1:24 is definitely enough time for Tom Brady.

He led the Buccaneers down on a clinical drive, something he’s done over a million times in his career, and Ryan Succop nailed the 36 yard field goal for the win.

However, there was one potentially controversial call that the referees may have missed out on, and when it comes to these plays and Tom Brady, NFL fans are always going to be annoyed.

Also Read: “Keep the mic on ref”: NFL Referees Get trolled after making up penalty during Cowboys-Buccaneers game

Did Tom Brady And Chris Godwin Get Bailed Out By The Referees?

During Brady’s late game heroics, he threw a pass to Chris Godwin for a 24 yard completion down the left sideline. However, after watching replays of the catch, it did seem like Chris Godwin may have pushed off, something that the referees didn’t call.

This was not called offensive pass interference on Chris Godwin, which set up the game winning FG for the Bucs #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/QNZwp3Ay85 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) September 10, 2021

It definitely looks like pass interference on second glance, but since the refs didn’t call, and no challenges are allowed on penalties, the Buccaneers were able to get away with it. NFL fans are furios with the way the final drive went, leading to reactions like this:

For anyone not named Tom Brady? Yes For anyone named Tom Brady? No For the 45 billionth time, the refs bail out Brady — Anthony Chavez (@boycottB_R_I) September 10, 2021

Nothing can be done about the outcome now, however, and the Bucs move to 1-0 on the season. Brady had himself a fine game, throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Godwin had a great game too, hauling in nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

For the Cowboys, the loss has to be devastating, They were heavy underdogs coming into the game, and they were so close to pulling off the upset. To lose on a missed call must sting.

Also Read: How Long is Halftime in the NFL? How Does It Compare to the NBA, NHL, NCAA, and MLS?