Tom Brady Once Explained What Happened After He Became “The Rabbit Everyone Was After”

Nidhi
Published

Tom Brady as QB for USA Olympic Flag Football Team Would Be Phenomenal: Tom Pelissero

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody expected Tom Brady to have the kind of success he did in the league. A final-round pick in the draft, Brady was a quarterback no one was afraid of. However, soon after taking on the starter role in New England, Brady became the “rabbit that everyone was after,” as Channing Crowder put it.

In a discussion on the Pivot Podcast in May, Brady revealed that the change became apparent after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. At that point, he realized that the narrative had changed; rather than being the underdog, he was now the guy everyone wanted to keep from winning.

Brady described the 2007 season, where the Patriots went undefeated, as one of the most enjoyable times in his career. Despite the team’s ultimate loss in the Super Bowl that year, he acknowledged the immense talent within the squad and the joy of competing at such a high level.

While it was a great season for Brady as a quarterback, he did end up falling a little short. Despite having three rings in his pocket, and coming off of an injury, he continued to grow and did not let his success get stagnant, even ending his NFL run with a victory. So, what was the secret for Brady to keep growing and improving even after a turbulent season, a scary injury, and an added personal commitment?

Brady says his son helped him grow up

After the 2007 season, it was not just football that Brady had to worry about. He had a son now. The arrival of Jack, his and actress Bridget Moynahan’s son, helped Brady get perspective on the world.

The birth of his children marked a pivotal moment in Brady’s life, prompting him to reassess his priorities and approach to both football and family. The lessons learned through parenting—patience, responsibility, and the importance of setting an example—translated into his approach to leadership on the field.

As he matured, especially after becoming a father, he recognized the need to confront aspects of himself that required growth. This introspection allowed him to evolve not just as an athlete but as a person. He stated, “I had to get better and more efficient if I still wanted to play,” and he did get better and more efficient, winning his final Super Bowl at 43 years of age, in a game where player’s careers end long before that age.

From his early days at the University of Michigan, where he faced challenges as a backup quarterback, to his rise as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady’s journey is a testament to the power of hard work and determination, and he still lives by those virtues, hoping to inculcate the same in his career as a Fox color analyst soon.

