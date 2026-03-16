Tom Brady Feels Excited as He Prepares for His Return to Play Football

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are set to return to the gridiron in a few days. The two will be competing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a premier 5-on-5 tournament featuring three teams. And Brady seems fired up to get back on the field.

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Brady has been talking up this tournament for weeks now. It created a lot of buzz about a month ago when he got into it with WWE superstar Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast while talking about how excited he was to face him. By the end of the conversation, Brady even called Paul’s sport, WWE, “cute,” which stirred up quite the drama.

Now, just a few days before the tournament on March 21, Brady is posting photos and clips on his Instagram story, showing how much he’s looking forward to getting back on the football field.

One of the posts was a picture of Brady in his New England Patriots uniform, with a large coat draped over his shoulders. He attached the song “Homecoming” by Kanye West as a fitting soundtrack.

“Game week @fanatics @nfl About ready to PUT IT ON these youngsters,” Brady wrote. It’s the same sentiment the GOAT shared when he was on Paul’s podcast. He seems most excited to show the wrestler and other non-NFL players how tough it is to play against professional football players.

Most importantly, Brady seems excited to get back into a competitive mindset and show others how intense he can be. That’s why he posted a clip from the 2022 documentary The Redeem Team, which covers the 2008 USA Men’s basketball team. It shows an iconic clip of Kobe Bryant telling his teammates he was going to run through Pau Gasol’s chest, who was his teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers at the time.

At the time, Bryant ended up doing exactly what he told his teammates he would do, and it set the tone for the match. This seems to be exactly what Brady wants to do at the Fanatics event.

“Mood All Week @fanatics @nfl See you Saturday in LA,” he captioned his story.

Brady and Bryant were alike in many ways when they played. They both brought an intense competitive spirit to their games, which some described as borderline psychotic. They also both won a ton and have championships to show for it. It makes sense that the former NFL star would draw some inspiration from the former basketball phenom.

All in all, it’ll be super interesting to see what goes down at the Fanatics event. Brady won the inaugural games in June 2025, taking home $1 million in prize money. The games this year were originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, but the US-Israeli war in the area has moved it to Los Angeles for safety concerns. Nevertheless, it’s now scheduled, and the GOAT is ready to have some fun.