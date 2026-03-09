NFL Veteran Says Logan Paul Did the “Weakest, Most Cowardly” Thing by Backing Out of Boxing Match vs. Football Players

Surprise, surprise, Logan Paul won’t be taking on an NFL player in the boxing ring. And this comes after a few weeks of trash talk and online screaming from the WWE star, claiming he would fight any football player, from any position, for a few rounds with a million dollars on the line. Two of the front-runners to face Paul were former running back turned analyst Le’Veon Bell and ex-nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Paul ducked the fights via what looked like a staged phone call on a livestream. The call came from what he labeled as “WWE chiefs,” who said they couldn’t afford Paul getting injured in these fights, especially with him becoming a mainstay on Monday Night Raw.

However, that argument doesn’t quite make sense because previously, Paul fought Dillon Danis in a boxing match despite being under contract with WWE. Also, didn’t Brock Lesnar fight in the UFC, the much more brutal version of the sport, while also appearing in WWE?

For these reasons, NFL veterans have called out Paul for his apparent ducking from the fights. One of them was Emmanuel Acho, who couldn’t help but label the WWE star a coward.

“I don’t ever wanna talk about Logan Paul on this show ever again,” Acho said on his podcast, Speakeasy. “This was the weakest, most cowardly thing I have seen by someone who isn’t already a legitimate athlete.”

“Logan Paul, you finna kick up all these dusts, call out an athlete, call out NFL players. NFL player challenges you, you try to pocket check him. Le’Veon Bell said, ‘I got the bread. I got the mill.’ And then, all of a sudden, you stage a whole situation [the phone call], and you can’t fight. You should have looked that up beforehand,” added the NFL veteran.

Acho went on to call the entire campaign by Paul a sham to promote Netflix and his energy drink, Prime.

“Don’t use this situation to go promote one, you drink, Prime, the shirt he was wearing. And two, go promote Netflix. Like this whole thing was one big sham by Logan Paul and I’m like, ‘Bro, you already knew you was probably get finna kocked out, especially by Le’Veon Bell. And that’s probably why he ducked and smoked.’ So, for me, this is the weakest, weakest, weakest move I’ve ever seen by a want-to-be athlete.”

“This [Logan Paul] was the weakest, most cowardly thing I have seen by someone who isn’t already a legitimate athlete” – @EmmanuelAcho weighs in on Logan Paul reneging on his fight against former NFL players pic.twitter.com/54ROVYIsv4 — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 9, 2026

Acho further went to town, reiterating that Paul isn’t an athlete, but athletic, by pointing out how the 30-year-old started his career on Vine, then creating skits on YouTube, and then again acting for WWE, which, like many, Acho seems to think is a scripted sport for entertainment.

Both Bell and Fehoko have already responded to Paul’s tweet about ducking the fight with meme posts, both calling him clowns.

The above comments even ratioed Paul, meaning they garnered more likes than the WWE star’s original post.