‘Successful Nerd’ Mike McDaniel Once Dropped the Most Awkwardly Hilarious ‘Penguin Joke’ During ManningCast Promo

A couple of months back, Peyton and Eli Manning shot a ManningCast promo video where they auditioned several NFL entities for the position of an expert on the show. The promo clip featured auditions for a potential third host, though it took a comical turn as the Manning brothers had over 35 total cameos! Eventually, the Mannings give up on finding a third host, leaving Tom Brady and a random dog in the waiting room, with Brady humorously alluding to the ongoing rumors of his NFL comeback.

Advertisement

But what was worth noting were the industry’s biggest names in for the promo’s cameo, like Patrick Mahomes, DJ Khaled, Reese Witherspoon, Lil Wayne, and more, most of whom playfully rib at the HoF Peyton and two-time super-bowl champ Eli. And among one of these faces was none other than Mike McDaniels! The Miami HC, known for being ‘unapologetically himself,’ has shown another side of him in the shorts shared by Omaha.

Advertisement

In the clip, he was seen auditioning for the Mannings, though, ‘unsuccessfully,’ pulled all his cards out with a ‘penguin joke’ saying,

“Hi Mike McDaniels, Successful Nerd! Um, Airports… You know penguins, they call themselves a bird. They’re not flying. They’re swimming. What’s the deal with that?”

And the Manning brothers were seen as ‘utterly disappointed’ as the Patriots this season. McDaniels couldn’t help but comically question their caliber. After all, Mike “never wanted the job, has-beans!” These audition promos were genuinely hilarious, with even Mike Tyson making his ‘scary’ feature for the brothers.

Tyson Scares the Sh*t Out of Eli & Peyton

In a playful audition clip for the ManningCast, Mike Tyson made a grand entrance, humorously threatening the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli. Tyson jokingly claimed they had “the most punchable faces in the history of punching faces.” He added, “I’m just here because you guys have the most punchable faces in the history of punching faces… You guys don’t like my lines over there?”

The auditions also featured seasoned broadcasters Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee, who offered humorous suggestions for improving the show. Smith comically advised the Mannings to “stay off the weeeeeed,” Peyton engaged in playful banter with Pat McAfee, wrapping his arm in paper to give him “some sleeves.” The ManningCast promises an entertaining and lighthearted take on Monday Night Football with the HoF brother and producer Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl Champ Eli at the helm.