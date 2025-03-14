Travis Hunter Stuns Personal Coach After Casually Breezing Through a Workout That Stresses Out “Olympic Level Sprinters”

Travis Hunter continues to defy logic. After dominating college football as a two-way star, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is now making Olympic-level training sessions look easy. And the best part? His trainer, Greg Sholars, who has worked with elite sprinters, was stunned by how effortlessly Hunter crushed a routine that would leave even world-class athletes exhausted.

In his latest YouTube video, the Buffs sensation was seen training at Texas’ AP ranch on a chilly Friday morning. Dressed in Adidas winter wear, Hunter was ready to crush a workout designed to push elite athletes to their limits.

The exercise itself was not a joke. Greg instructed Hunter to sprint to a green cone placed at the end of an inclined road. The Buffs star was then asked to walk back down to another designated cone, sprint again, and then jog back down—all part of two brutal sets of six reps.

Surprisingly, the two-way star did not appear to be tired, much to the shock of his coach. “You know the crazy thing about it is? You have to remember that he ain’t just normal,” Sholars said, watching Hunter finish the drill with ease.

A comment like this from someone of Sholars’ stature is praise of the highest order. Apart from being a coach to elite athletes, he is also a three-time national champion sprinter and a TCU Hall of Famer. Fittingly, the former Texas Tech coach let Hunter know himself what a special talent he is.

“I have to remind myself that you are not normal because, you know, I’ve done the same workout with Olympic-level sprinters and they be like, dying… and you just casually going through it.”

Travis Hunter, of course, took it all in his stride—literally. Putting humor aside, it’s truly impressive how much of an outlier Travis Hunter appears to be among his peers.

After a dominant season that saw him win almost every college football honor from the Heisman to the Chuck Bednarik award, his latest display of freakish athleticism only adds to the Buffs star’s hype.

As far as the 2025 NFL Draft is concerned, the two-way star is widely projected to be a top-five pick, with the New England Patriots being the bookmakers’ favorites.

Regardless of where he lands, Travis Hunter is certainly bound to steal the show, just like he did in CFB last season by leading the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while recording 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

When you consider that Travis Hunter is making Olympic-level workouts look like a walk in the park, you may wonder what will happen when he takes the field in the NFL. Luckily for us, we’re about to find out soon.