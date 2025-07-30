“I Was Like, F**k You, You Inner B*tch”: Tom Brady Reveals How He Kept Playing Into His Forties Without Quitting

The 23-year career of Tom Brady is one of the most celebrated story arches in all of professional sports. Seven Super Bowl victories and a slew of individual awards have helped to transform him into a household name, but the excellency wasn’t always enjoyable for him.

In fact, the former New England Patriot suggested that his final years in the league were much more of a struggle than some may have realized. Playing well into his 40’s wasn’t easy, and according to Brady himself, it often resulted in battles with his own “inner b*tch.”

During a recent interview, the grid iron G.O.A.T. explained that “You always have to fight, as an athlete, that little inner b*tch in you.” Even once his back began to tighten and his deep ball passes began to fade, Brady was still determined to win that inner battle.

“It’s always telling you, ‘It’s too hard. Today’s not your day. Time to quit.’ I was like, ‘F**k you, you inner b*tch. I’m gonna own you today.’ So you get out there and you just do it. Every time you defeat that little inner b*tch inside of you, you develop more and more resilience, more and more determination,” Brady said.

According to Brady, that process will provide an initial, “short-term improvement” that will inevitably compound into a more “serious, long-term” sense of character development. Suffice to say, consistency is king.

Of course, it’s not as if he’s discovered some form of esoteric knowledge, as any quality athlete is likely aware of this golden principle. There’s no cheating hard work, especially in a game that is as physically punishing as football.

Whether it’s Travis Kelce discussing his slumping performance, or Nick Chubb attempting to comeback from a career-threatening leg injury, each and every single one of the NFL’s most prominent personalities are inherently cognoscente of the fact that they can seldom afford to take a day off. After all, the league operates under a ‘next man up’ policy, so there’s only so much room for complacency as it is.

Nevertheless, Brady’s conversation is one that should probably be played in high school film rooms across the country. His words, while inspiring, also help to convey the sheer amount of sacrifice and dedication that it takes to become the greatest football player of a generation.

An intensity unlike any other, and nothing less, is required just to have a chance at making it to the NFL, and even then nothing is guaranteed. Athletes should be well aware of the risk and rewards that come with a path long before they ever take their first step, as an informed decision is often the best one.

They may not be able to usurp his legacy, and they may not be able to compete at the age of 43, but future competitors still stand to benefit from listening to Brady’s advice. It’s not a strategy for the grid iron, it’s a way of life, and it’s one that has a proven track record of results as well.