Jason and Travis Kelce Argue Whether Christmas Decorations Should Be Up for Thanksgiving

As the holiday season knocked at the door, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason had an interesting chat about the Christmas decorations. The Kelce brothers never fail to entertain their fanbase, and their latest banter touched upon one of the most popular debates about whether someone should hang their Christmas decorations during Thanksgiving.

In a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, a user by the name of Sophie McCaffrey submitted her question in the ‘No Dumb Questions’ segment. She asked the duo if the Christmas decorations should be up during the Thanksgiving dinner and when Christmas music should be played. Slightly hesitant, Travis Kelce said, “I’m gonna say no.” Jason then added that the Kelce family never put up their ornaments on Turkey Day.

However, the Eagles’ center was moved by the idea, which instantly divided the duo. Travis disagreed with his brother and expressed that it was too early to have the tree up before Turkey Day ended. He further added that the Kelce family had always done so a day after Thanksgiving, and it’s exactly how it should be. In his view, this rushes the two holidays and merges them into one, which is far from ideal.

Travis Kelce Bashes His Brother Jason in the Christmas Tree Debate

Jason agreed with his brother Travis that Thanksgiving and Christmas are completely different holidays, but expressed that having the festive tree up would be a nice visual for the dinner table. He started by saying, “I think it’s nice to have the Christmas tree up for Thanksgiving.”

However, the Chiefs’ TE stated that doing this would make it seem more like a Christmas dinner than Thanksgiving. Jason tried emphasizing that Turkey Day is the time when people kick off Christmas, and once again Travis disagreed with his brother. Jason further noted that ‘Black Friday’ comes exactly a day after Thanksgiving, which is most renowned for Christmas shopping.

Jason then revealed that he hadn’t yet had the festive tree up on Thanksgiving but would like to try very soon, maybe this year. He also dubbed himself “Pro-Christmas Tree”. Travis didn’t shy away from bashing the Eagles star, adding,

“This guy is such a joke. So he’s never actually done this, ladies and gentlemen. He’s just in his head that he’s not against it.”

Fans were as divided as the Kelce brothers in the comments. While some resonated with Travis, others agreed with Jason. The only thing everyone seemed to agree on was putting the Christmas songs on after Thanksgiving dinner.