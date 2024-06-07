Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Wanted to Start ‘New Heights’ Podcast with His Brother Jason Kelce

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In September of 2022, Jason and Travis Kelce decided to take up the podcasting microphones and almost immediately became one of the top sports podcasts. Now, almost two years later, the two brothers have become Internet sensations with their New Heights Podcast.

Two seasons have gone by, and from being just NFL football players, the brothers have become the owners of a podcast valued at a whopping $100 million. And with their continued efforts towards the podcast, they have indeed taken it to new heights. One might wonder where the idea of the podcast came from and Travis Kelce had the answer on Good Morning America.

As GMA did a feature on Kelce’s life, they dwelled on how the brothers started their podcast. The tight end revealed that he had no expectations for the podcast to reach where it did. As he explained his reasoning behind the podcast, he said,

“I couldn’t have even imagined it get to the point it is today and I’m so fortunate that everybody you know kind of latched on to me and my brother’s family dynamic because that’s really what my goal was to when we started the podcast.”

And that is exactly what the podcast did. It ended up revealing the kind of dynamic the two brothers share, off the field. Furthermore, the podcast also provided the fans with a window into how the Kelce family dynamic came to be. The brothers had multiple episodes, one with their parents, as well as one with Jason’s wife.

These episodes helped reveal the story behind the brothers’ success and the people who helped them. In many ways, it humanized the stars to the fans and revealed their silly goofy sides, endearing them to the public. Moreover, Kelce’s recent relationship also aided the popularity of the show.

Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift has also brought about a new fanbase to the show. With Swifties eager to check out Taylor’s latest beau, the brothers’ podcast saw a spike in viewership.

In the 2022-23 season, their total episode views amassed to 26.3 million. However, in the 2023-24 season where the rumors and confirmation of the Kelce-Swift connection happened, the podcast got a whopping 54 million total episode views. And with their increasing success, the brothers are planning on taking the podcast to even newer heights.

The New Heights of Jason and Travis Kelce

As their podcast continues to gain popularity and success, the brothers seem to be making some serious business moves for it. Per Marca, the podcast has encountered some lucrative sponsorship offers from brands with valuations between $2-4 million. And that’s not all. While YouTube has garnered a lot of fame for the Kelce brothers, they are apparently in serious talks with a more well-paying option for a platform.

Per the Daily Mail, the brothers have been in serious talks with Amazon to bring their podcast onto their podcast channel, Amazon Wondery. The speculations are that the brothers could end up landing a 9 figure deal for New Heights.

Reaching this kind of success has only been possible because of the kind of connection the brothers have made with their audience. With the New Heights moving higher, the brothers are soaring in the skies. It only remains to be seen if they’re able to take this podcast to the next level