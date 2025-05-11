mobile app bar

Tom Brady Is Helping World’s Top Business Leaders Grow Their Companies With His 3-Year-Old Venture

Suresh Menon
Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. Image Credit: © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Brady just can’t sit still. For most athletes, retirement means rest, golf, and maybe the occasional sideline appearance. But for Brady, retirement has become a second act that’s just as busy, and arguably just as impressive, as the first.

Yes, he’s got a $375 million broadcasting gig. Yes, he’s still showing up courtside and at F1 races. But behind the scenes, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has also been quietly building something serious: a global business footprint that’s starting to rival his football legacy.

At the heart of it all is The Consello Group, a firm Brady is a partner in, founded by longtime friend and Irish businessman Declan Kelly. The company isn’t some vanity project with a football logo stamped on the homepage. It’s a real-deal advisory and investment platform — and it’s only three years old. So, what does Consello actually do?

In short, Consello helps the world’s most powerful CEOs make smarter decisions. On the advisory side, the investment platform works with top corporate leaders, including 75 of the Fortune 100, offering strategic guidance on everything from business growth to crisis management. Then there’s Consello Capital, the investment arm, which backs promising mid-sized companies with both money and hands-on operational experience.

And if that sounds a little too “corporate,” Brady explained it far more simply during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show in Ireland.

“Declan’s a great friend of mine… and we founded a company built on advising the world’s greatest CEOs,” Brady said. “We’ve got an office here in Ireland, it’s been open for six months, and we’ve got 30 people working here. It’s been amazing to see it grow.”

The visit wasn’t a press stop, if you’re wondering. Brady attended a private business event with Irish leaders before his talk show appearance, showing he’s not just lending his name — he’s involved.

While Consello might be the most structured venture in the Patriots legend’s portfolio, it’s far from his only one. He’s got skin in Autograph (a Web3 platform), Major League Pickleball, and Birmingham City Football Club. He’s also partnered with Under Armour, Hertz, Delta Air Lines, and of course, he still runs TB12 Sports. So, bottom line? He’s not dabbling. He’s building.

And yet, there’s something about this partnership with Kelly that seems to resonate most.

Declan Kelly, for his part, isn’t new to this world. A former U.S. economic envoy and ex-CEO of advisory firm Teneo, Kelly has spent years working with governments, boards, and business heavyweights. Together, he and Tom Brady are building something different — a platform rooted in performance, but powered by relationships.

“We’re thrilled to have him here,” Kelly said of the seven-time Super Bowl winner during the show. “Everyone who’s met him today was thrilled as well.”

In a career defined by elite preparation and unshakable focus, it’s no surprise that Tom Brady’s off-field ventures are starting to look like his highlight reels. He isn’t just chasing headlines — he’s chasing legacy. Again.

