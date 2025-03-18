NFL Draft 2025: Chris Simms Breaks Down Why Elite QB Cam Ward Is His No.1 Pick

As the 2025 NFL draft comes closer, the draft order is beginning to take shape and all the mock drafts are saying the same thing. Cam Ward is truly the 1st overall pick in this draft and he is well ahead of the pack. As the narratives surrounding Shedeur Sanders have made his draft stock go drastically down, his position on the board which was earlier two, remains unsure.

However, the Canes QB has further solidified his position after the Combine and Chris Simms too believes Ward is the 1st pick and he has his reasons why.

During the recent episode of Unbuttoned, Simms ranked QBs in the upcoming draft class according to the tier and Ward was the first guy on the list. He believes Cam is the undisputed Numero Uno on every team’s draft board and there are multitudes of reasons behind it.

Chris highlighted that the Canes QB is a complete package, with every throw in his repertoire. He possesses the ability to deliver accurate passes because he is stable in the pocket but he can still find the his receivers when pressured. He has the ability to change plays post-snap and can throw on the run.

Ward’s arm talent is unparalleled and supreme to any QB in his draft class, along with great footwork and composure to anything on the gridiron. Besides physical talent, his football acumen is off-the-charts, and is reliable when it comes to making decisions.

“A lot of high-level wow accurate throws. Makes a lot of great off-platform throws or awkward feet throws. The ability to throw on the run is elite. He is always calm and cool.

“He is an elite arm, elite release, elite variety of throws, elite feet, and feel in the pocket and RPOs. Decision-making better than I thought. He sees the field as awesome. I love the kid and I take him number one. He’s the number one QB in the draft. He’s the man and a franchise QB,” Simms said.

Beyond his physical abilities, the Canes’ quarterback possesses valuable intangibles like leadership, competitiveness, charisma, and the right attitude for a QB. Plus, his marketable presence makes him a fan favorite. Even Chris Simms, known for his critical evaluations, has been openly backing Ward — a testament to the QB’s draft stock.

Ward’s stats show why the hype is worth its salt. Last season, he completed 305 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions — impressive for a gunslinger of his style. He posted a completion percentage of 67.2% and a passer rating of 172.2. Adding to his versatility, he rushed for 204 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

His career numbers are staggering. Ward set FCS and FBS records for the most passing touchdowns with 71 and 87, respectively, and his combined total of 158 TDs stands as a record. Recognized for his accomplishments, Ward was named ACC Player of the Year, won the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards as the nation’s top quarterback, and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Given his skillset and accolades, many believe Cam Ward will be the first overall pick in the draft. The Titans, holding that top spot, are unlikely to let this talented QB slip away.