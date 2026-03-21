“Tom Brady Is Not an Athlete”: Logan Paul Fires 20-Second Ring Challenge Ahead of Flag Football Clash

Even though it was forced to change venues at the very last minute as a result of rising geopolitical tensions, the biggest narrative to come out of this year’s edition of Fanatics’ Flag Football Classic still proved to be the developing feud between the WWE’s Logan Paul and the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

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From their initial encounter on an episode of Paul’s podcast back in February to their exchanging of barbs via the media, the two stars have seemingly done everything in their power to help create a sense of rivalry ahead of this year’s event, and that includes using the final day of warmups to fire off some last-minute insults.

“Tom Brady’s not an athlete, he’s a quarterback,” Paul scoffed when asked about the idea of sharing a wrestling ring with the former New England Patriot prior to the start of the game. “Tom Brady, in any combat facility or ring, I swear to god, could not last more than 20 seconds with me. That’s no exaggeration.”

The entire ordeal originally started when Brady referred to the flag football event as being “real competition“after Paul had begun to tout some of his athletic feats from the world of professional wrestling. “I’m actually a little worried for you,” he remarked.

“You’re a good athlete, but these guys are on another level… I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football.” In addition to sparking an issue with Paul, that comment also seemed to land Brady in a bit of hot water with other prominent names from the WWE as well. Although, there were still plenty who were willing to come to his defense.

The Paul brothers are always going after guys in their 40s. Do they talk junk to anyone their own age? — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) March 20, 2026

The company’s renowned promoter, Paul Heyman, fired back by suggesting that Brady’s former tight end and head coach, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick, “deserve the credit” for the Patriots’ dynasty, while the former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, proclaimed that Brady’s comments came from “a place of ignorance.”

Given the amount of backlash that he initially received online from wrestling fans, it also seems as if the majority of the WWE Universe doesn’t quite care for Brady anymore either. In fact, many pf them implored him to try it out for himself.

Put him in a ring with Oba Femi & Brock Lesnar, I beg you — David Patterson (@DPatz13) March 19, 2026

Nevertheless, both Paul and the former quarterback will have an equal chance to prove themselves when the event finally kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm EST in Los Angeles, California.

The five-on-five tournament is expected to be televised on FOX platforms with the hopes of showcasing the sport to an international audience ahead of its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games, and with some of the NFL’s most famous names from recent years slated to appear, it’s safe to say that they will likely succeed in that goal.