HomeSearch

“Congratulations to Taylor’s Boyfriend”: Hillary Clinton & Joe Biden Troll Anti-Chiefs Fandom in Epic Style

Suresh Menon
|Published

"Congratulations to Taylor's Boyfriend": Hillary Clinton & Joe Biden Troll Anti-Chiefs Fandom in Epic Style

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at the state arrival for President Lee Myung-bak of South Korea on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 13, 2011. .Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Pool via CNP EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx x cnpphotos034442; Credits: IMAGO

Moments ago, Patrick Mahomes & Co. made history by being the first team in 19 years and ninth overall to win the Super Bowl back to back. The Kansas City Chiefs fought a hard battle which went down the wire in overtime. While everyone wanted to congratulate the winners in their own way, the POTUS might’ve taken the cake.

While Swifties and Chiefs fans are super happy with their team’s performance, the 49ers and the Anti-Chiefs fandom were left discontented. After the loss, many dug back up the conspiracy theories first propagated by Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American tech entrepreneur and Donald Trump’s close associate. Nearly eight months ago, Ramaswamy along with many Conservatives believed that the Kelce-Swift relationship. was a covert psychological operation by the Pentagon. The Conservatives believed that their relationship would culminate with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl thus managing to take the spotlight away from the shortcomings of the government in that period.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple,” adding, “Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months, “ mused Ramaswamy on X.

Now that the KC Chiefs have won the Super Bowl proving the predictions right, the conspiracy theory is now getting more traction. Shockingly, POTUS Joe Biden in his latest tweet trolled the conspiracy theorists by agreeing that things went according to the plan. “Just like we drew it up,” tweeted Biden on X.

Hilary Clinton meanwhile had her way of trolling the theorists. Hilary throughout her political career has always been trolled by being called Bill Clinton’s wife. After Kelce’s win, Hilary flipped the script by congratulating him as Taylor’s boyfriend much to the amusement of fans. Safe to say, today has been a happening day all around.

Share this article

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon