Roman Reigns reacts to NFL veteran sporting his ‘Acknowledge your Daddy’ shirt

WWE’s Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns recently reacted to NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky wearing his merchandise on live tv.

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force ever since he made his comeback at the 2020 SummerSlam. His current run has so dominant that has not been pinned for more than 1000 days. In fact, he slayed legends like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and John Cena to cement himself as the current Undisputed champion in the company. With WWE making the most by selling different merchandise of their champion, the wave has spread even to NFL.

Recently, The Tribal Chief’s effect was witnessed during ESPN’s First Take show. The top WWE superstar was mentioned during a live show in a very unique way. Not just that, even the current Undisputed Champion gave his reaction to the whole thing.

Roman Reigns acknowledges the NFL veteran for his gesture

Well, looking at his current position in the pro wrestling world, it wasn’t a surprise when The Head of the Table was mentioned on an NFL show. The WWE superstar was mentioned on a recent live show before the game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

During the show, former American football quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky flaunted Roman Reigns’ ‘Acknowledge Your Daddy’ shirt. Dan even confessed that he loves to wear the same shirt for the Monday editions of the show.

Seeing his merchandise on an NFL veteran, Roman Reigns could not hold back. He took to social media and gave his reaction. Although it was a 5-word response, it did deliver its message efficiently. Roman Reigns appreciated the fact that an NFL veteran was wearing his merchandise. He tweeted:

Gotta believe it to achieve it. https://t.co/huIZb2LAkT — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 12, 2022

The Head of the Table recently defeated Drew McIntyre to extend his legendary run

Roman Reigns is currently enjoying his dream run in WWE with a prolonged title reign. The Tribal Chief has been a champion for more than two years now. However, he faced Drew McIntyre at the recent UK pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle. Despite his Wiseman and Bloodline being absent, the Tribal Chief displayed why he is on the top. Reigns defeated McIntyre by introducing a new member(Solo Sikoa) to his faction.

Roman Reigns has successfully managed to rule the WWE roster for more than two years continuously. The Tribal Chief has not just unified the titles, he has defeated almost every current top star in the company. And by the looks of it, it seems he will not be dethroned anytime soon. However, let’s see, who is next in line to step up against The Head of The Table.

