Peyton Manning’s $248 million NFL earnings were once insanely higher than Tom Brady’s

Superstar QB Tom Brady is the highest-paid NFL player in history. However, back in 2016, Peyton Manning was leaps and bounds ahead of the 7-time Super Bowl champion as far as NFL earnings are concerned.

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks of all time. He has won more Super Bowl tiles than any single franchise which is enough to prove why he is considered as the GOAT.

Roped into the league by the Patriots in the year 2000, Brady wasn’t a pick the world was losing its mind over. In fact, the sixth round pick had signed just a a three-year, $866,500 deal with the Patriots. He had received just $38,500 as signing bonus.

Brady crossed the million mark in 2002 when he successfully led the New England-based franchise to a Super Bowl title win. After that, he just kept climbing up the ladder.

Tom went on to sign as many as 8 different deals with the Patriots. Tom earned around $235 million in his two decade long stint with the Patriots. However, in the mid 2010s, there was another quarterback who was actually leaps and bounds ahead of Brady as far as NFL earnings are concerned.

Tom Brady has earned more than $303 million in his playing career so far

Legendary QB Peyton Manning was showered with cash by the Colts and then by the Broncos. The five time MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion had already made $244.7 million in career earnings before taking the field for the 2016 Super Bowl.

He went on to win the Super Bowl 50, earning another $4 million in bonuses. By the time he retired, Manning had crossed the $248 million mark.

Whereas Tom Brady had earned around $181.8 million by 2016. He was the third-highest paid player of all time at that instance. Tom went on to leave the Patriots after the 2019 season.

He signed a two-year $67.8 million deal with the Bucs and is set to make another $30 million in 2022. Moreover, Tom also signed a massive $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX earlier this year.

All in all, by 2022, taking into account his playing career earnings and the blockbuster broadcasting deal, Brady’s earnings crosses the $700 million mark.

He has also made a lot of money from his business ventures and investments. If we only compare Brady and Manning by their NFL earnings, the Tampa Bay star, who is still active and may earn even more, stands at $303 million, whereas Manning took home a little over $248 million.

