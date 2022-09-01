Fantasy Football Predictions 2022 : Top 3 Running Backs including Christian McCaffrey who can outperform Jonathan Taylor

Fantasy Football Predictions 2022 : After last season’s strong outing, Jonathan Taylor has been going first overall in majority of the fantasy football drafts. But here is why he might not reach your expectations.

Realistically, there are 3 running backs that have the highest chance of finishing greater than Taylor. They are Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, and Derrick Henry.

These running backs are the consensus first 4 to be taken off the board. The order usually changes from draft to draft, but the players stay constant.

#1 Christian McCaffrey

To be better than Jonathan Taylor, CMC has to do one thing: be healthy. That’s all. A healthy McCaffrey is by far the best player in football for fantasy purposes.

CMC has the potential to reach 1,000 yards rushing as well as 1,000 yards receiving with his skill set and usage. This was something he already did in the 2019 season.

CMC might have the best quarterback he has ever played with this season. And after taking half of last season off and the entire offseason to recover McCaffrey is in the best shape of his life.

CMC’s PPR potential is one that is not matched by anyone else. He quite literally is capable of putting up WR1 numbers along with RB1 numbers in a single season. And even if you do not play PPR, CMC is capable of accruing 2,000 yards.

#2 Austin Ekeler

Ekeler is a running back that is very similar to CMC, but is healthier and has a less usage rate. In a way, he is a safer version of CMC who does not have the same upside.

Ekeler is part of a Justin Herbert led offense that marches down the field and scores the ball a lot. Being part of such an offense gives Ekeler the ability to touch the ball a lot. Also gives Ekeler the chance to score a lot of touchdowns.

Ekeler could be considered the best receiving running back in the league that also has potential for a 1,000 yards on the ground. Ekeler’s position in a great offense compared to Taylor’s mediocre offense is a huge point as to why Ekeler could outperform JT.

JT is also primed for regression as the offensive line on the Colts has gotten worse and there is a new quarterback in town. Matt Ryan has been one of the best gunslingers in the league and could continue his old ways here.

#3 Derrick Henry

Henry’s argument is a simple one. Before Henry got injured last year, he was outpacing Taylor for the most rushing yards and touchdowns in the league by a very wide margin.

To put it into context, after Henry was out for 3 weeks, Taylor was finally able to catch up and overtake him on the rushing leaderboard. Henry’s dominance and usage is one we have never seen before.

And Henry is built to be a running back that can take this usage. Being placed in a lethargic offense, Henry is deemed to be the entire offense himself.

In addition to the rushing, Henry was on track for career highs in receptions which are helpful for PPR leagues. Taylor shares similar PPR upside with competition from good receiving backs like Nyheim Hines.

