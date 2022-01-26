“Tom Brady, it’s fun watching you do what you do!”: Michael Phelps echoes the sentiments of NFL fans everywhere after Bucs QB shares emotional Instagram post about his future

Tom Brady might just end his career after 22 seasons in the NFL. And he put up an emotional Instagram post about the season and his future.

If Sunday’s game against the Rams was indeed Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL, the GOAT left us with one last epic comeback that we had all grown used to expect.

Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

However, a Matthew Stafford- Cooper Kupp final drive masterclass denied Brady another shot at an unreal comeback. The duo teared through the Bucs defence, leading to a chip shot field goal to win the game.

Tom Brady took to Instagram to put up an emotional post about his future.

Many expected Tom Brady and the Bucs to go all the way once again. And with that out of the picture, Brady’s retirement rumours have really taken up. But Brady took to Instagram to write an emotional message to his team and his fans. Here’s what he wrote:

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

Swimming legend Michael Phelps also commented on the post. “It’s fun watching you do what you do!”

Former Patriot and Brady’s friend Rob Ninkovich opened up about Brady and his future. And he believes that we might have seen the last of him.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he’s in bonus time. “I mean, he’s got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he’s got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand…”

Tom Brady’s time in the NFL might emotionally be coming to an end. With his family playing a huge factor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brady would want to spend more time with them. So his decision might be one of the biggest decisions ahead of the 2022 season.

