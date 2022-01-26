NFL

“Tom Brady, it’s fun watching you do what you do!”: Michael Phelps echoes the sentiments of NFL fans everywhere after Bucs QB shares emotional Instagram post about his future

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Just slow it down, take your damn time, Russell Westbrook!: On his pre-game show on the NBA on TNT Shaquille O'Neal reveals his discussion with the Lakers point guard
Next Article
"Very clever move by Sydney Sixers": Adam Gilchrist defends Sydney Sixers retiring injured Jordan Silk before last ball of BBL 11 Challenger vs Adelaide Strikers
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“Tom Brady, it’s fun watching you do what you do!”: Michael Phelps echoes the sentiments of NFL fans everywhere after Bucs QB shares emotional Instagram post about his future

Tom Brady might just end his career after 22 seasons in the NFL. And he…