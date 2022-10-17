Who Is Cooper Rush’s Wife Lauryn Rush: Complete Relationship Timeline

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush seldom misses an opportunity to show his wife Lauryn how much he loves her. Here’s how and when their love blossomed.

Cooper Rush, the Cowboys quarterback, had won all five of his professional starts before ultimately falling on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, it’s not his performance that has him trending as of now; it’s his wife Lauryn Rush’s story which went viral last night after the game.

cooper rush’s wife really used all her miles to watch him

— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) October 17, 2022

Lauryn Rush grew up in Illinois and graduated from high school there only. She went to the same university as Cooper Rush, Central Michigan University.

After finishing college, Lauryn went on to work as an account executive. She is one of Cooper’s most loyal fans, frequently expressing her feelings for him on social media. Cooper and Lauryn tied the knot in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and have been happily married ever since.

Cooper Rush and Lauryn Rush Relationship Timeline

Cooper and Lauryn both attended Central Michigan University, but did not meet there. In fact, they didn’t meet until after graduation. Cooper Rush and Lauryn first met in 2017 in Chicago, the same year Rush was drafted as a free agent by the Cowboys. They began dating soon after meeting and two years later, he proposed to her.

She announced her proposal on Instagram with a lovely post titled “Cooper Robert Rush, you are the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I can’t stop grinning. You are everything I could have hoped and prayed for in a partner and a man. I am the luckiest girl on the planet #WhatARush.”

The couple married in Chicago less than a year later during the coronavirus pandemic. She announced their marriage in a heartfelt Instagram post in which she described how she felt on the wedding day.

The spouses announced they were expecting child number one that November. In April 2021, Lauryn gave birth to her daughter Ayla.

She gushed in May 2021, writing, “One week with our Bebe and we just wanted to stop by to say thank you for all the love, support and prayers we’ve received this past week.”

Although Lauren and Cooper are currently popular due to memes, their love and open displays of affection on social media is just lovely to watch.

