Tom Brady’s name was used for a $100,000 fraud by New Jersey conman

Man posing as a former Patriots player who ordered 3 Super Bowl rings as a ‘gift’ for Tom Brady’s family has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. His consistency at the highest level is just immaculate. Roped into the side by the Patriots in the year 2000, Tom has been active in the league for more than two decades and is still going strong.

The 45-year-old superstar QB has a net worth of $250 million, as many as 7 Super Bowl titles, but is still hungry to add more laurels to his name.

When someone achieves the GOAT status as Brady has, his name is often dragged into controversial stuff and is sometimes even used for duping people.

Recently, a New Jersey man was sentenced to 3 years in prison after he admitted that he posed as a former New England Patriot player to purchase and sell Super Bowl rings.

Scott Spina posed as a former Patriots footballer to order three Super Bowl rings

The culprit ordered the rings to ‘supposedly’ gift them to the family members of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Identified as Scott Spina, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, the culprit had pleaded guilty to as many as 5 felony counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and identity theft, as reported by Reuters.

The department of justice ordered Spina to pay $63,000 to the former Patriots player T.J whose identity was used by him to commit the fraud.

As per court papers, Spina, posing as T.J, ordered three rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on them from memorabilia company called Jostens.

Spina then went on to sell the rings for a massive profit. He reportedly received $100,000 after selling them to an auction house. The court papers stated that “the rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady.”

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time when Spina has had trouble with the law. Due to an unrelated wire fraud, he was earlier sentenced to 35-months in prison. He was later released in 2020.

As far as Brady is concerned, he is set to take the field once again for the Bucs in the coming season. He shocked the world by announcing his retirement from the game earlier this year. However, he went on to un-retire in a matter of weeks.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming season.

