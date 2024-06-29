Brittany Mahomes Shares Beau Patrick Mahomes’ 8-Year Transition Picture With a Special 3 Word Message

Brittany Mahomes is certainly the proudest wife in the NFL after Patrick Mahomes has achieved the world. Despite the hard work that the Chiefs’ QB puts in, he has always maintained his duties as a family man. Therefore, as the Chiefs uploaded a picture of Mahomes eight-year transition on Instagram, Brittany made sure to hype her man up.

Reacting to the post, Brittany made sure to share the transition photo on her IG story. She then captioned it with a brief phrase, writing how cute Patrick Mahomes looked.

“Man he cute,” wrote the quarterback’s wife.

Brittany three lovely words for her man Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/yCj5MHSagJ — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 28, 2024

Undoubtedly, their story up to this point feels almost scripted, straight out of a movie. From seventh-grade sweethearts to high school prom dates, Brittany and Patrick’s journey has been one of shared support and love. The two have never failed to celebrate each other’s victories and comforted each other through the lows. Brittany, with her infectious energy and faith in Patrick, has been a constant pillar of strength since they started dating in 2012.

Now, as Patrick stands tall with his incredible achievements, Brittany’s simple yet heartfelt words resonate with more than just pride. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had a reaction of his own, one that could make you smile.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Ready For His Eighth Year with the Chiefs

As Patrick Mahomes prepares for his eighth year with the Kansas City Chiefs, he took a moment to reflect on his journey. He also reshared the transition photo posted by Chiefs on Instagram completing it with a simple, yet telling smiley.

Patrick Mahomes @PatrickMahomes reacts to his eight year transition with the KCC pic.twitter.com/KkVOiNM1VH — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 28, 2024

As Patrick Mahomes prepares for his eighth year in the league, he has made sure to utilize his off-season to the fullest. Currently, Patrick and his wife Brittany are enjoying a well-deserved family vacation in Europe. \

They have been traveling through various countries, including Portugal, Spain, and Italy, creating beautiful memories with their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III. Brittany has been actively sharing glimpses of their adventures on Instagram, including adorable family photos and sweet moments between her and Patrick and of course the kids.

The Mahomes couple, who have been together since high school continue to balance their professional and personal lives with much ease. However, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share a special bond that is often visible in their appreciation of each other and the light they bring to fans as an adorable couple.