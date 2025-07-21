Luxury Watchmakers Unveil Another Tom Brady Edition Timepiece With a $650,000 Price Tag

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.

Tom Brady lived a nice life while he was in the NFL. Not only was he the undisputed greatest of all time when he retired in 2022, but he had also spent much time in the limelight alongside his now-ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Well, even after Gisele and the NFL, Tom Terrific continues to live the good life.

In fact, the life of luxury Brady is living now would probably exceed that of most retired professional athletes. And that’s saying something. Brady has been smart with his investments, but he’s also bought a lot of toys. He wants to build his brand and empire, but also have some fun. One way he does the latter is by wearing insanely expensive watches.

We all remember that golden Jacob & Co. monstrosity he wore to the Super Bowl earlier this year. Now, he’s created something a little more subtle with the luxury jewelry brand. The former NFL QB unveiled a never-before-seen custom Twin Turbo Furious watch while in Monaco for the E1 Grand Prix.

NFL GOAT Tom Brady unveiled a custom Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious at the E1 Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. The Tom Brady Edition cost $650,000. https://t.co/WreNHMnLFR — RobbReport (@RobbReport) July 21, 2025

For those wondering, no, that Grand Prix had nothing to do with Formula One. Instead, E1 is an offshore powerboat racing series that was started last year.

Unsurprisingly, Team Brady were the champions of the inaugural season as Brady’s serial winning ways continued. He beat out other teams owned or represented by the likes of former soccer star Didier Drogba, cricketer Virat Kohli, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, DJ Steve Aoki, F1 driver Sergio Perez, and actor Will Smith.

Brady’s team won last year’s Monaco Grand Prix. However, after winning at Lake Maggiore a couple of weeks ago to start off the 2025 season, his team finished second in Monaco this year behind Team Blue Rising, which is represented by Kohli.

But even with that sporting event going on, Brady’s eye-catching timepiece was arguably the thing that made the biggest headlines. According to Jacob & Co., the “Tom Brady” edition of the Twin Turbo Furious was the most technically complicated wristwatch they have created to date. Here’s how the Robb Report described the Twin Turbo Furious series:

“Launched at Baselworld in 2018, the original Twin Turbo Furious is a dizzying display of haute horology that combines two triple-axis flying tourbillons, a decimal minute repeater, and a monopusher chronograph.”

The “Tom Brady” edition apparently showcases more advanced mechanics within the timepiece. It also includes new features such as the ability to compare five consecutive lap times, which the ultra-competitive Brady will no doubt put to good use. The watch includes 832 components and 75 jewels all in.

This custom edition reportedly costs a massive $650k—an irresponsible purchase in most situations, to be sure—though that’s nothing to a guy with a multi-hundred-million-dollar business empire like Tom Brady.