XFL Official Merchandise: Where Can You Buy XFL Team Jerseys?

Ever since the launch of its third edition this year, the XFL has been steadily growing in popularity. In fact, a lot of NFL fans are not turning to this spring league in order to make up for all the missing action. Not that this year’s off-season is any less exciting. However, watching football has its own charm. Fans who are watching the game, though, need to have something important: a jersey of their favorite team.

The XFL has been living up to the hype as it relaunches itself after a flurry of failures. This time, under the leadership of Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dany Garcia, the league has made massive strides even before it has established itself as a spring league stalwart. One of those massive strides, is its partnership with the popular apparel brand, Under Armour.

XFL signs massive multi-year partnership deal with Under Armour

The XFL’s recent move has made quite an impact on the footballing community. Their now expansive, long-term deal with Under Armour has set a new standard for minor league aspirants across the world. Through this deal, Under Armour is now a ‘Founding Corporate Partner’, and will be a part of quite a few of the XFL’s ventures. Though this is probably not the question that intrigues fans.

For fans, the much more important question is, where can they buy their team’s jerseys? The only place that currently seems to be the official shop for XFL merchandise is the ‘XFL Shop’. However, it seems there are a few other websites selling licensed XFL merch, including ‘Dick’s Sporting Goods’. Though their products are not nearly as varied and as numerous as the XFL Shop itself.

Week 2 games have fans excited for the rest of the season

Gameweek 2 was certainly an exciting one with the XFL once again exceeding expectations. The biggest boost for their entertainment aspect came in the form of the San Antonio Brahmas beating the Orlando Guardians on Sunday. The Brahmas picked up their first win of the season with a 30-12 victory over the Guardians, who now have a 2-game losing streak.

One could argue that the most interesting thing about that game, was not the scoring plays. Rather, it was the Guardians’ huddle early into the fourth quarter. Trailing the Brahmas 27-6, an offensive lineman tried to suggest a play during the routine huddle. This did not go down well with QB Deondre Francois, who responded, “Shut the f— up, y’all. Listen.”

The XFL has brought some revolutionary broadcasting methods to the game, including airing QBs and coordinators calling plays. This has certainly brought about a unique twist to the game-watching experience. The question that remains then, is, whether the XFL will last longer than all its predecessors. Will The Rock be able to help the XFL from sinking to the bottom yet again?

