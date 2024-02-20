Shannon Sharpe Flaunts His New $200,000 Rolex That He Bought After His Katt Williams Interview Blew Up

In the past few months, Shannon Sharpe has made strides on his podcast — fostering a safe space for his guests to open up about all sorts of topics, whether they are personal or even industry-related. Then, all hell broke loose, when comedian Katt Williams and Unc delved into a 2-hour and 46-minute-long conversation — exposing more than a few industry secrets, calling out other fellow comedians, and whatnot. As of now, their conversation on YouTube alone has garnered a whopping 59 million views — putting Sharpe’s podcast on a pedestal. And since then, everyone has been trying to bring him down.

One such instance that recently sent a shockwave throughout the entertainment world was when comedian Eddie Griffin called Shannon Sharpe ‘Gay’ in his not-yet-released stand-up. This has since divided the fans — with a few noting how it was only a joke, while others stressed that Griffin was out of place. Sharpe, however, had a different reaction altogether. During his recent appearance on the ‘Night Cap’ podcast with Chad Johnson, the former showcased the luxury watch that he bought to make himself feel better and not concentrate on negative remarks.

The stunning timepiece in question — Rolex Yacht-Master 40 ‘The Cotton Candy’ — has a price tag that ranges from $144k to $207k. As soon as Unc flaunted his watch, Ocho couldn’t help but look up the price, and let’s just say, he was genuinely surprised. This watch comes in 18k white gold with a bezel that is adorned with diamonds and sapphires in the colors silver, blue, and pink.

The case also boasts 46 more cut and beautifully placed diamonds, extending from the lugs to the crown guard, as reported by Watch Collecting Lifestyle. Sharpe mentioned in the interview that he wants to steer clear of arguments and distance himself from the naysayers. Since his name has been popping up everywhere, he believes this absolute gem of a timepiece will keep him happy.

Shannon Sharpe is Getting a Watch for Katt Williams as Well

In the same interview, Unc also revealed, “I got something coming for my boy Katt too,” while flaunting his Cotton Candy Rolex. He didn’t, however, mention if the watch would be the same model as his, or from which brand.

Amidst the banter session, Ocho surprised everyone, even Sharpe, by revealing a Queen up his sleeve — an Audemars Piguet. He was sporting the Royal Oak Ceramic (Rainbow Dial Limited Edition), which has a price tag of $104,000. Johnson even playfully flaunted his matching ring on his ring finger, and let’s just say that the ring is far more expensive than the Piguet on his wrist.

It’s no secret that Sharpe doesn’t shy away from hefty spending — from the $10,000 dog to a six-figure sum ($300k) on Lakers season tickets. So, a swanky Rolex isn’t that surprising. However, seeing Ocho, who is known to be a bit thrifty, spend 100 grand on a watch only shows how we men have the enduring allure for a thing that just simply tells the time.