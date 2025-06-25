George Kittle Reveals What Will Prompt Him to Bid Adieu to the NFL: “If Claire Looks at Me & Goes – You Kinda Look Like Sh*t”

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Kittle is the ultimate Swiss Army knife in the San Francisco 49ers’ high-powered offense. Tight ends are expected to block like linemen and catch like wideouts, and few do both as seamlessly as Kittle. He’s the gold standard at the position, with four 1,000-yard seasons, 45 career touchdowns, and a league-best 14.2 yards per catch among tight ends in 2024.

The 49ers star’s exploits last season simply show that even after eight punishing seasons and multiple injury breaks, the 31-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down.

Still, the question hovers: when will he walk away? Well, George Kittle addressed just that during his candid sit-down interview on Bussin’ with the Boys.

While most athletes typically decide to hang up their cleats based on performance metrics, looking at age and statistics, Kittle’s decision to retire is based on intangibles like joy and honesty. “Literally until I don’t have fun anymore,” the TE said. “Or if Claire [wife] looks at me and goes, ‘You kinda look like sh*t out there, you should retire.’ I’ll be like, ‘Alright.’”

Apart from his wife’s truth bombs, George Kittle also added he will retire if it gets to the point where “it hurts just to put pants on in the morning,” especially around the age of 35. But right now? Kittle is “feeling great,” so much so that he’s already thinking about what comes next after football.

And in classic Kittle fashion, it’s not broadcasting or coaching — it’s WWE.

“I would love to do WWE,” he said. “I so much love being a fan of WWE… I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a while, so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there.”

Kittle’s already left his mark in a WWE ring, and three times at that, most notably recently when he shared the stage with Penta and recreated the “Cero Miedo” taunt as a touchdown celebration. But Kittle still admits that he has a lot to learn. His passion, however, remains real.

“I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did,” he joked, nodding to the kind of high-flying showmanship he dreams of chasing.

And that playful, outgoing energy was on full display again recently, when Kittle and Claire were spotted partying with none other than Taylor Swift at the Tight End University celebration.

The annual TEU gathering, co-hosted by Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, has grown into a headline-worthy event, especially with Swift in attendance this year. Notably, Claire and Swift were seen mingling throughout the night, and the photos from the event quickly caught fire online.

So all said and done, whether he’s pancaking defenders, cracking jokes, or planning a future moonsault, George Kittle continues to be one of the NFL’s most entertaining and authentic voices. Hence, when the time finally comes to hang it up, it won’t be because of a stat sheet; it’ll most likely be because Claire called it like she saw it.