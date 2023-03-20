Tom Brady Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With a 10-Year-Old Photo of Him With Daughter Vivian Lake

Spending time with your family is perhaps the most fulfilling activity one could ever indulge in. It seems Tom Brady understands that more than any other person right now. With his retirement life giving him the chance to spend more time with his children, fans are able to see a side of Brady that they rarely ever saw before, given his busy schedule and being constantly away from home.

Of all his children, it seems he is rather close to his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian lake. Born in December 2012, she is the youngest of three children. The 7x Super Bowl winner’s daughter is an absolute bundle of joy and frequently features on TB12’s Instagram account. In fact, she has successfully forced Tom Brady to make some life-changing decisions in recent times, ones that are undoubtedly heartwarming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Tom Brady shares a cute father-daughter moment from 10 years ago

Brady and Vivian’s antics are always a fun affair. Recently, Brady announced that the biggest reason he will not be coming back on the gridiron is that his daughter convinced him to adopt two kittens. Apart from that, TB12‘s Instagram also showcases the duo doing “science” experiments, involving throwing hot water in the freezing air outside.

Brady also seems to have a lot of time on his hands to delve into his past, and relive those memories. Fans are lucky enough to get a glimpse of him making this journey, through his social media accounts. He even shared a photo of him holding Vivian when she was just a baby. “10 years ago with my little angel Vivi Lake,” he wrote in the story.

TB12 has wholesome family time, even after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Perhaps the biggest reason for Tom Brady’s retirement this off-season, was his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The 42-year-old supermodel filed for divorce late last year, culminating in a series of rifts that started with his decision to unretire in February 2022. Maybe, he was afraid that playing would take a heavy toll on his relationship with his children as well.

However, Brady is not completely out of the footballing community yet. In fact, he is all set to become Fox Sports’ lead analyst, as part of a 10-year, $375 million contract. What’s more, he still has his production company, and his apparel line to take care of, which will no doubt keep him busy. Hopefully, not busy enough to stop him from having fun with Vivian.