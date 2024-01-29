“Gisele Bundchen’s Husband Was Way Better”: RGIII’s Weird Tom Brady – Lamar Jackson Post is Attracting a Lot of Hate

Lamar Jackson couldn’t best Mahomes in the AFC showdown, but one of his plays was impressive nonetheless. One of his most eye-catching postseason moments occurred when he caught his own tipped pass, advancing for a first down. This somehow prompted former backup QB for Flacco and Jackson, Robert Griffin III, to make a connection to what Gisele Bündchen once said about former husband Tom Brady.

RG III referenced Gisele Bündchen’s past comments about Tom Brady and connected them to Lamar Jackson’s incredible play. He wrote in the post, “Gisele- “My Husband cannot F*****g throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.” Lamar Jackson- “I ain’t ya husband”.”

Griffin’s post on X highlighted Lamar’s ability to both throw and catch the ball effectively. However, it did not sit well with the fans.

The 2012 Pro Bowler stirred controversy among fans with a post suggesting Lamar Jackson is better than Tom Brady. The comment section exploded with mixed reactions, with some finding it “weird” or unexpected. Others did not like the comparison to Tom Brady’s achievements.

Moreover, the Ravens’ loss in the AFC Championship game didn’t help Griffin’s case. After putting up worse numbers than any other team in the AFC Championship in more than 2 decades, Lamar Jackson too faced fan disappointment after the Ravens failed to secure a spot in the Super Bowl LVIII.

Lamar Jackson Fails to Live Up to Expectations

The Ravens’ offense crumbled in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading to a 17-10 loss. Wide receiver Zay Flowers’ fumble and a crucial interception by Jackson pushed their team towards the defeat. It left the much-hyped fans disheartened.

Baltimore’s dream of returning to the Super Bowl after a decade ended in disappointment. Despite being the AFC’s top seed, boasting a stellar defense, and featuring MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens could not double down. The loss to a formidable opponent definitely added to the sting of what seemed like a promising season.

Jackson’s frustration was palpable during the game, especially after the end-zone interception to Deon Bush with 6:54 remaining and the Ravens trailing 17-7. He slammed his helmet on the sideline in disgust shortly after the game-changing play.

Baltimore’s defense, guided by coordinator and potential head coach Mike Macdonald, showcased resilience with a second-half shutout and an overall strong performance. Holding the Chiefs to 17 points and securing a scoreless second half should have given the Ravens confidence. But the offense ultimately failed to step up to the occasion, and fumbled the bag.