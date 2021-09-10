“Tom Brady, there is no way you remember that play like that!’ When the NFL GOAT baffled Bill O’ Brien with his superhuman memory

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time and his 7 Super Bowl rings are a testament to the same. But even the Goat has some interesting and fun stories, incidents, and anecdotes that have taken place over his illustrious 21 years in the league.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Brady also has a crazy weapon that is unbeatable. “The IBM,” as nicknamed by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, is Brady’s brain and the remarkable amount of football data it can store from 12 years in the NFL. Brady’s internal database — and his ability to tap it quickly so it can benefit the Patriots — is an advantage few in the NFL can match.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Bill O’Brien recalled a story about Tom Brady’s insane memory.

Bill O’Brien was the Patriots QB Coach/ Offensive Coordinator, and that was when he discovered Tom Brady’s unworldly brainpower.

“My favorite story about him has to do with his memory. I don’t remember the exact time of the year, but we were playing Buffalo, I think it was 2009. We’re in a meeting and we’re watching Buffalo’s first- and second-down tape.”

“I’m talking to them about what the Bills’ defensive coordinator was doing, and [Brady] basically knew who the coordinator was because he had faced him earlier in his career, about five to six years prior. So he says to me in this meeting, ‘I remember we ran this play against this scheme called Crunch Stock in 2004.”

“I said, ‘You remember that specific play?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I remember it against this specific coverage, which this coordinator loves to play. It was on the right hash, going away from the lighthouse, and we hit Troy Brown for a big gain on the crossing pattern.’ I said, ‘There is no way you remember that play like that!’ He challenged me to pull it up.”

We have all the games on the computer system, and we find that game and there’s the play: on the right hash, second-and-less-than-5, going away from the lighthouse and he hits Troy Brown on a crossing pattern. Think about all the plays he had between that day and the day we were talking. Apart from his talent and competitiveness, I always tell people that’s what sets him apart. He has an IBM. He remembers it.”

Also Read: “You just have to be faster in the QB room” When Tom Brady put Jacoby Brisset on notice about his unreal competitiveness