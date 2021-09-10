NFL

“Tom Brady, there is no way you remember that play like that!’ When the NFL GOAT baffled Bill O’ Brien with his superhuman memory

" I sold Tom Brady my house for a major, major f---ing discount!": When Ty Law rewarded the NFL GOAT for his inspiring work ethic
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Every basketball player wants to be a rapper": Kevin Durant and nas discuss how Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard are the best NBA rappers
Next Article
"Drew Brees Made His Greatest Comeback on his Head, Not on the Field": NFL Fans Troll Saints Legend For Making a 'Fake' Comeback on NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'
Latest Posts