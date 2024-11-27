Tom Brady to Cover Cowboys-Giants Game as Gisele Bündchen and Kids Celebrate Thanksgiving in Costa Rica

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

While the world is celebrating, Tom Brady is going to spend Thanksgiving Day 2024 without his children, Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will call the Cowboys-Giants game for Fox as part of his $375 million contract.

Since it will be tough for him to dedicate time to his children on Thanksgiving, the kids will be spending the holiday with the supermodel.

“Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim Valente to spend the holiday together,” an insider shared with Page Six.

Before the Packers-49ers matchup, the announcers had humorously informed him that he’d miss Thanksgiving with his family due to his Fox commitment. Brady’s hilarious and stunned reaction to this news had gone viral.

After retiring from football to prioritize his family, the GOAT will be disappointed about not celebrating with the children. However, he can definitely catch up on the celebrations during the holiday season.

Last year, Brady celebrated the day alone in Miami, posting a story of birds flapping around in the water while enjoying a walk in Florida.

Brady, who has been practicing hard to improve his broadcasting skills, will attempt to give his best effort on Thanksgiving Day as the lead analyst.