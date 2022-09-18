“Tom Brady, Tom Cruise, so much plastic surgery”: Tom Brady plastic surgery rumors have NFL fans making wild theories and comparisons

Tom Brady has gone through all kinds of things this NFL offseason, and now, NFL fans are theorizing that the star quarterback had plastic surgery.

Brady has been through a lot this off-season. At the end of the 2022 campaign, Brady’s retirement started coming up more and more frequently.

Eventually, the news broke soon after Brady’s loss to the Rams in the divisional round, and that was that. The greatest quarterback of all time was choosing to end his career,

However, the retirement lasted only 40 days, and soon we were back to discussing whether the GOAT would be winning his 8th Super Bowl.

Recently, things outside football have been weighing down on Brady a lot. His marriage with Gisele has gone a little sideways, and some of that has to do with his decision to ‘unretire.’

Gisele feels like she has sacrificed enough in her career and wants to focus on herself now, and she also had concerns about her 45-year-old husband coming back to play.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen are going through a challenging time in their marriage because he decided to “un-retire.” She feels like she did her part in taking care of the home & kids so he could pursue his dreams. She is ready to go back to work but Tom is back playing football. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) September 16, 2022

Tom Brady plastic surgery: NFL fans compare him to Tom Cruise

With age, there come a lot of changes. The GOAT has already said that getting hit doesn’t feel the same anymore, and when he wakes up the next morning, he can definitely feel it.

NFL fans have also drawn up some wild comparisons and theories for Brady. The quarterback missed 11 days of training camp during August, and fans are almost convinced that the only reason he missed that time was that he was getting plastic surgery done.

The Bucs quarterback has a slender look to his face, and fans have compared him to the ‘handsome Squidward’ from SpongeBob SquarePants. Fans even brought up Tom Cruise for some reason.

Tom Brady 🤝 Tom Cruise

Just so much plastic surgery https://t.co/nInBNx4Py1 — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) September 11, 2022

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/oGQM4vPwP4 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 12, 2022

Tom Brady’s plastic surgeon used the 💀 emoji during his surgery https://t.co/pjSu13kk25 — Slegr💣 (@slegrbombs71) September 17, 2022

